Ah, retirement, a dream come true right? Many of us dream of the day that we can stop “working” and live life on our own terms so to speak but we can often overlook the costs that maybe associated with taking an early retirement.
For most people retirement is a milestone in a lifetime that it feels like they can’t possibly reach it soon enough. The idea of having nothing but time on your hands sounds great but in reality, it can spell trouble in your financial paradise.
There can be costs associated with early retirement and these costs need to be considered when making that all important decision to retire. Determining how much money you need to save for retirement depends on what you want your lifestyle in retirement to look like. An important step in this process that you don’t want to skip is setting your retirement goals. Setting goals is a very basic step in retirement planning.
One thing you want to be is healthy when you retire. The high cost of health care is often underestimated when planning for retirement in general. Medicare is a federal program that provides health coverage for more than 61 million older Americans and it doesn't start until age 65. So, until you reach the age of 65 you
need to have a medical coverage plan in place. This may mean that you might have to continue your health coverage with your employer offered healthcare plan until then.
Another unanticipated cost that is most often overlooked is the 10 percent penalty for early withdrawal from your 401(k). If you retire before 59 1/2, you will usually pay a 10 percent early withdrawal penalty from most tax-deferred accounts, such as traditional IRAs and 401(k) plans. There are some exceptions, but you should consult a professional tax consultant for more information.
A budget is another step that an early retiree should consider when deciding to leave a job early. A basic rule of thumb is that you could spend about 80 percent as much in retirement as you did when you worked. In the early years of retirement, when you're younger, healthier, and not under the restraints of work, you could spend as much as or more than you did before you decided to retire.
Another goal or step that most retirees aspire to obtain is to retire without a mortgage and that is admirable but it's a goal that is often not met.
According to an American Financing survey, 44 percent of retired homeowners between ages 60 and 70 still make a mortgage payment. Even if you have paid off your mortgage, other expenses don't go away. Home maintenance and increasing property taxes can take up a large part of your budget.
Along with the budget, you should also review your savings, investments, and other assets as well. If you are considering taking an early retirement, then here are a few questions you should ask yourself before making the move:
One- Can I really afford to stop working? Income is a big part of a retirement plan and finding out whether you can afford to retire is a major step that should not be taken lightly.
Two- Do I need to get a part-time job to make ends meet? Sometimes an extra job will supplement your retirement income and help to add extra money to cover expected and unexpected expenses.
Three- How will I get health insurance? As I mentioned above, health care is another huge expense that must be examined when you are thinking about retiring early.
Four- What will you do to occupy your time? Leaving behind a regular schedule can be a little harder than you think. Established routines helps with time
management.
And finally, five, are my plans and my spouse’s plans one and the same? If you are planning to retire early and it will affect your household income, then you need to include your spouse during the initial planning stage. Including your spouse could quite possibly avoid a major disagreement on how to proceed
with those plans.
Early retirement is not a decision to be made lightly. There are several issues that need to be carefully thought out and discussed before you just decide to leave your job. Retirement is a natural part of life that can occur early or late in life. It doesn’t matter. What does matter is how you plan to make that move from employment to retirement a smooth transition by weighing all your options and carefully reviewing the process so you can make the best decision for your situation.
I hope the possible costs I mentioned will cause you to give some serious thought whether to retire early or not. For more information on financial
topics visit our financial education library at www.banksouthern.com/financial-education. Contact me at Charlestien.harris@southernpartners.org or 662-624-5776.
Until next week—Stay financially fit!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.