Do you have unanswered questions in your life? I do! These unanswered questions can lead to great stress in our lives if not properly managed.
One of the ways I deal with stress in my life is to walk into a bookstore and wander around and look at books while drinking coffee. I do enjoy my coffee and books!
In a past occupation, I worked for the nations’ largest trucking company in their home office in Green Bay, Wisconsin. One of my job functions was to help drivers solve problems they encountered while they were on the road. During my tenure with this company, my wife and I moved to West Memphis in a job transfer.
Moving from Green Bay to West Memphis was a difficult struggle as we left our family and knew no one here. We found a church and stayed there for almost twenty years eventually becoming part of the ministry team. Problem solving, asking questions, and developing very good listening skills were three skills I learned while with the company and took with me into my next role. Having heard the call into ministry, I had many questions, left the trucking business and into full-time ministry.
Having already served in various ministry in capacities, I became an associate minister. After serving as an associate minister for ten years, I left ministry to pursue nursing. When I left the ministry, I had many unanswered questions.
When I left ministry, my goal was to be a Registered Nurse and work in an emergency department. God opened a few doors and allowed me a great opportunity to work at the former Crittenden Regional Hospital in the emergency department. The medical knowledge and experience I gained was priceless. More than the experiences, it was the interaction with people, sometimes at the worst moments of their lives that I truly value. The day the hospital closed, I was there and what a sad day it was – I left the hospital with other employees and many unanswered questions.
I do believe The Holy Bible has the answers for eternal life, our future, to live a good, righteous, and productive life. However, I still have many unanswered questions.
For our benefit, I believe Jesus, asked the greatest question while hanging on the Cross, “My God, My God, Why Have You Forsaken Me?” (Matthew 27:46). I do not read that Jesus’s question was answered. But Jesus asked that question to serve as an example to us. In extreme, frustrating, and overwhelming times in our lives, we too, will ask the same question Jesus asked – Why? One day, I know our unanswered questions will be answered. We read “Faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen” (Hebrews 11:1).
Jesus commended His disciples for following Him (because they saw Him in the flesh and could talk with Him). Jesus also blessed those who have never seen Him! It does take faith to follow Jesus and sometimes that faith gets injured along the way and leads us to unanswered questions.
Spiritual and emotional injuries show themselves as questions such as “Why have You forsaken me?” It has been my experience that most of these why questions are never fully or even partially answered.
Faith can be made stronger through our unanswered questions. Use the Bible for its purpose – to guide you to eternal life, for righteous living, to learn how to forgive others, to be about the Father’s work and to help others in need. The day is coming that our unanswered questions will be answered.
As Jesus committed His soul to God the Father, so must we! His example is found in Luke 23:46, “Father, Into Your Hands I Commit My Spirit.” I urge you to commit your Spirit into His Hands along with your unanswered questions. Will you?
