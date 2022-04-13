Psalm 84:1-2 “How lovely is your dwelling place, O LORD Almighty! My soul yearns, even faints, for the courts of the LORD; my heart and my flesh cry out for the living God.”
Stress, people, money, and deadlines put us into a dogfight with multiple bogeys. Then Satan conveniently offers us an escape route through an idol. Just pull the ejection trigger to escape, and all your pain, frustration, and fear will be gone…for awhile.
If you’re like me, you fallen into this trap enough to know that’s exactly what it is, a trap. Yes, there may be momentary numbness, but not without horrendous cost. Your soul hates it, but your flesh tells you that you can’t live without it. So, how do you break the cycle?
What’s helped me is to first recognize when I am in a weakened and thirsty state. At this point I know that if I don’t tap into the living waters and drink, I’m toast. With that in mind, the next step is to invite God to inhabit those places, literally to tabernacle in those physical and spiritual places that would be a stumbling block.
For example, someone who gets stressed at work and has just been told by the boss they are worthless. The pain in the soul starts to scream. This person then is triggered to escape in eating. And then they find that only six minutes, 6000 calories were consumed. But they found six minutes of solace from the reality of pain. That’s why people repetitively go back to idols.
What would’ve happened if they would have asked God to inhabit the pain that started the cycle in the first place? Or invited God to tabernacle in their eating? What used to be a stumbling block becomes an opportunity for worship and God’s strength, and the pain of rejection becomes a place to feel God’s peace and the security of being fully accepted.
