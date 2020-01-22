As the Time Traveler, this writer has utilized a good deal of ink writing about the past on the pages of this column, and in today’s edition, it is my wish to focus on the future.
Specifically, the future of DeSoto County’s award-winning museum, which has drawn more than 26,000 visitors this past year, either in on-site visits or cyber viewings of our many displays and programs. Nearly 10,000 of those visitors were drawn to the museum as a result of the Unknown Child Museum, which honors the sacred memories of the 1.5 million children who perished during the Holocaust.
It is indeed all about the children.
The focus on the future and the possibility of creating a hands-on children’s museum as part of a series of planned phases will be among the topics on the agenda of the Annual Membership Meeting of the Historic DeSoto Foundation, the parent organization which oversees the programs and operations of the DeSoto County Museum. The Annual Membership meeting is planned for next Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Hernando Baptist Church. Participants will then join one another for a meal across the street in the old First Presbyterian Church located on the DeSoto County Museum grounds. Tours of the museum will follow, including the international Unknown Child Museum, brand new East Gallery and no less than eight new exhibits. One of those exhibits includes a 2,000 year-old oil lamp from the Dead Sea Caves in Israel.
The keynote speaker will be Sharon Rogness, the new Executive Director of the DeSoto Arts Council, who spent more than seven years as the Membership Services and Grants Manager for the Children’s Museum of Memphis, from 2012-19.
Rogness will share the great success story of the Children’s Museum of Memphis from its inception to its present status as one of the most visited museums in the Mid-South.
Children need a fun, safe and stimulating environment in which to play and create. The Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson is another great example of a museum that gives moms and dads, and grandparents too, a place to visit, learn and be entertained.
Working with the leadership of the Historic DeSoto Foundation and the DeSoto County Museum in exploring the possibility of a children’s museum is the Leadership DeSoto organization.
A committee of that group has met with the Board of Directors of the Historic DeSoto Foundation and is assisting with the early visioning and planning process. Leadership DeSoto has shown great enthusiasm and passion for helping to create the framework for such an endeavor.
To assist the museum with this process will take creativity, capital and resources, both human and monetary.
Examples of the community working together to create great places of fun, learning and recreation include Snowden Grove Park in Southaven, the Olive Branch City Park, Conger Park in Hernando and the Hernando DeSoto River Park in Walls, not to mention the beautiful example of Latimer Lakes Park in Horn Lake, which offers frisbee golf, fishing, softball, baseball and other amenities.
During rainy, cold and wet days, a children’s museum would offer a variety of options for frantic moms and dads searching for a fun and safe day of activities.
Thousands of children come through and view the many exhibits already on display. For the first time ever this past year, an Easter Egg hunt, scavenger hunt, bluegrass festival and Veterans Fourth of July Picnic brought in hundreds of old and young alike.
The DeSoto Arts Council held its summer camp at the Museum this past year and a brand new newspaper archive is bringing in genealogists and researchers by the score.
None of this would have been possible without the many partners who have joined with the museum’s leadership to help create a place where the past is preserved and the future is imagined.
Thanks to our wonderful partners, which include DeSoto County Government, the city governments and leaders of Southaven, Olive Branch, Hernando, Horn Lake and Walls and many other great groups and organizations like the DeSoto Arts Council, our wonderful Chambers of Commerce, DeSoto Visitors Association, libraries, and state and national historic and arts institutions as well.
Together, we are making history together!
ROBERT LEE LONG is Curator of the DeSoto County Museum.
