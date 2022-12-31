The apostle Paul wrote, “But when the fullness of the time came, God sent forth His Son, born of a woman, born under the Law, so that He might redeem those who were under the Law, that we might receive the adoption as sons” (Galatians 4:4-5).
I often wonder why God chose the time, place, and circumstances to which He sent His Son to be born. To save all humans – God chose to send His Son to be born. I do not begin to understand His timing, no person can.
Time is, the most valuable of all commodities. Everything and everyone have a beginning and an end. We measure time by the sunrise, to sunset, minutes and hours on a clock, planting, harvesting, by moon cycle, birthdays, anniversaries. Time speeds as one grows old but as a youth it ticks by ever so slowly.
God has a different perspective about time. We read, “Do not let this one fact escape your notice, beloved, that with the Lord one day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years like one day. The Lord is not slow about His promise, as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing for any to perish but for all to come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:8-9).
According to God, “There is an appointed time for everything. And there is a time for every event under heaven. He has made everything appropriate in its time. He has also set eternity in their heart…” (Ecclesiastes 3:1 &11). All events happen within the time frame God established.
Only God can extend more time to one. There is one person in the Bible who God granted more time. After Hezekiah prayed to God asking for more time, God granted 15 years to Hezekiah – but as we read (Isaiah 36-38) not all things went well during these years.
Only God can alter time. Consider Joshua, the leader of the Israelites (Joshua 10) who prayed, “O sun, stand still at Gibeon, And O moon, in the valley of Aijalon. So, the sun stood still, and the moon stopped, until the nation avenged themselves of their enemies. Is it not written in the book of Jashar? And the sun stopped in the middle of the sky and did not hasten to go down for about a whole day. There was no day like that before it or after it, when the Lord listened to the voice of a man; for the Lord fought for Israel” (Joshua 10:12-13).
God answered Joshua’s prayer by stopping the sun and moon, thus granting more time for a military victory. Amazing and miraculous!
Hezekiah and Joshua serve as examples for the fact that time belongs to God. God created the concept of time and put His creation of time into practice. God is perfect in His timing, is never early or late. God is not surprised by anything and has all things scheduled in perfect timing, according to His good plans.
Wasted time. I knew a man who told me that he regretted coming to salvation through Jesus so late in life. He said that he wasted so many years pursuing what he wanted instead of pursuing what God wanted. When this man has put his faith and trust in Jesus, he worked tirelessly to build God’s kingdom and not his. God helped my friend redeem the time he wasted in his earlier years.
God redeems our time. Time is a gift from God and none of us know how much time we have been given. To redeem something means to buy it back or to regain something lost. Redeeming time is only possible through God. We read, “See then that you walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, Redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Therefore, do not be unwise but understanding what the will of the Lord is (Ephesians 5:15-16).
Do you find more years behind you than in front of you? Have you wasted time running after happiness, finally grabbing hold of what you chased only to find it brought no happiness. God can redeem the time you wasted.
In 2023 I encourage you to examine your life. For what have you been spending your time hunting; happiness, satisfaction, success, gratification, riches, recognition? What will survive the test of eternity? When your family stands over your grave, for what will they remember you?
Time is running out for each of us. We each have a certain amount of time to live and then we die. For what or for whom are you living? What are you doing with your time?
