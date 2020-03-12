The Time Traveler is often asked how the process of time traveling takes place — is the time machine as complex as the one described in the H.G. Wells’ novel or as innovative as the one depicted in the popular movie series, “Back To The Future?”
The ability to travel back in time is now as easy as walking into the award-winning DeSoto County Museum and pulling up a chair inside the museum’s new archives rokom, which not only houses the collection of bound newspaper volumes from the DeSoto Times-Tribune, but also has on its shelves many periodicals and historical books on DeSoto County which are rare or out of print.
Traveling through time is now as easy as flipping a page.
Even before opening the doors to the new newspaper archive, made possible by the Pittman Family and the exquisite cabinetry of cabinetmaker Pat Davis, there has been a steady stream of visitors from genealogists compiling family history to land appraisers researching land sales and land values through the past decades.
It’s all there — obituaries, legals, classifieds, marriages, divorces, births and notable deaths — the entire history of this captivating and historically rich county in northwest Mississippi.
What catches my eye are the newspaper advertisements of the day. One advertisement that literally leaped out at me — no pun intended — was the ad for Bull Frog Corner, which was founded by Roger B. Latimer on Aug. 2, 1924, at the corner of Goodman Road and U.S. Highway 51. The advertisement featured a bullfrog wearing a fancy fedora and a bow-tie. The popular restaurant served mouth-watering pit barbecue and hand-dipped, old-fashioned bulk ice cream. In those days, barbecue sandwiches could be bought for 15 cents each. Bob Black of Lake Cormorant has loaned the DeSoto County Museum an original brick from the pit barbecue operation.
The Roaring Twenties of the 20th century were not unlike our “roaring twenties” of the 21st century. The stock market was enjoying a bull run. Influenza was rampant and killed thousands. World War I had ended similar to the ending of America’s long war in Afghanistan. Daring flappers like today’s pop culture rappers broke the “norms” by thwarting convention and encouraging self- expression.
As the decade began, G.A. Brewer was awarded the contract for this year to furnish water to the jail and courthouse from his own plant at a cost of $45 per month.
In 1921, N.E. Wilroy and John W. Barbee, Jr. formed a partnership for the practice of law. That same year a reel of film at the motion picture show caught fire but S.D. Wooten threw the blazing reel of highly flammable film out the window and saved the movie theater.
In 1922, Jolly Oswalt of Cub Lake, the 15-year-old grandson of the late L.L. Jones, killed a bear weighing 250 pounds in the Mississippi bottomlands in January of ‘22.
In 1923, a tornado swept through the DeSoto County seat of Hernando on March 15. Much of the town was destroyed or damaged. That same year, the Shadow Hill Tea Room was opened by Mrs. George C. Holmes.
In 1926, the first motorized school bus service was introduced in DeSoto County. That next year, DeSoto County’s first industry, the Cheese Plant at Olive Branch, opened.
By 1929, Amma Grey Horn, whose legacy benefits the DeSoto County library system, published her “History of DeSoto County, 1836-61.” The stock market would crash in October of that year, bringing the Roaring Twenties to a grinding halt with the onset of the Great Depression by 1931-32.
However, with the perseverance of Dust Bowl families, Okies, Arkies, and Mississippi Delta sharecroppers, along with the sacrifice of America’s “Greatest Generation” during the war years of WWII, the state, nation, and world would soon rebound.
Historic photographs, artifacts, newspapers and early musical recordings all document that era and all can be found and discovered at the DeSoto County Museum in Hernando, named by the State of Mississippi in 2003 as “Mississippi’s Best Small Museum.”
Come see us!
