“But when the fulness of the time came, God sent forth His Son, born of a woman…” (Galatians 4:4).
As we move closer to Christmas and the close of another year, the subject of time crosses my mind. Our time on earth is very limited, what are you doing with your time?
God spoke about time in His Word. We read, “O Lord, make me know my end and what is the measure of my days; let me know how fleeting I am! Behold, you have made my days a few handbreadths, and my lifetime is as nothing before you. Surely all mankind stands as a mere breath! (Psalm 39:4-5).
“And inasmuch as it is appointed for men to die once and after this comes judgment” (Hebrews 9:27).
The Bureau of Labor Statistics business is to know what people do with their time. Consider their recent study on the use of our time. The average American spends his/her time every day:
Ten hours for personal care and sleeping. One to two hours eating and drinking. We spend almost six hours working, and in work-related activities. Another six hours for leisure and sports. Two hours for household activities. All other daily activities were less than two hours per day, (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics with all age groups included, last modified 22 July 21).
The older I become the more I want to spend my time with select people. Those who challenge me (making me wiser, better, thoughtful), those who make me laugh, those I learn from and those I love. A few people are a refuge to me. I hope I add these and other qualities to those who spend time with me.
The Bible tells us, “Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil. Therefore, do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is” (Ephesians 5:15-17). I can choose to do what I want with my time or choose to spend my time doing what God desires. You have a choice too.
The question that challenges me in all I do comes from Jesus, “For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul” (Mark 8:36).
Just as Christ “in the fullness of time” came to earth for our salvation, so too will we make an exit from this life at the appointed time. The best we can do with our time is to do the work of the Lord.
While the rest of the world is spending their time complaining, whining, rioting, being unforgiving, and selfish, I want to spend my time developing the attributes most beneficial in life; love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control (Galatians 5:22-23).
What are you doing with the time you have left?
