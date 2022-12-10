Have you noticed the words we use in our culture today?
Check your knowledge bank. Can you identify the four professions using words from each of their respective fields?
First, cytokine, extrinsic, intrinsic, factors, palpate, CLIA, butterfly, ETS.
Second, fifth wheel, jughandle, IFTA, RFTA, hours of service, king pin.
Third, wine, pride, YHWH, fallen, reborn, sin, eternal, soul.
Fourth, grades, evaluation, learning styles, peer reviewed, PBI’s.
I enjoy comedy, be it satirical, political, slapstick, or the cerebral. Unfortunately, it is the words comedians use that cause me to turn to another channel or completely eliminate from my viewing.
I like the comedian Dave Chappelle for his cultural and racial observations, but I cannot stay with him long because of the words he uses. His jokes and observations are insightful, sharp, thought provoking, and humorous. His choice of words and language cause me to turn away from him. Dave could be just as good without the “f” word, “n” word and the other repulsive words used to deliver his humor, but then I guess he would not be Dave Chappelle.
When a politician says, “My esteemed colleague from across the aisle.” Regardless of the politician’s party affiliation, when one says, “My esteemed colleague from across the aisle” what they mean is the complete opposite and with a great quantity of contempt for their “esteemed colleague.”
When a politician says, “This is the most important election of our lifetime,” usually, the speaker is attempting to whip his or her acolytes into a frothy anger or to motivate them. I suppose these types of words and phrases are the genesis for the widely known joke. “How can you tell when a politician is lying?” Answer, “When his lips are moving!” Not every politician is a liar, none of our local politicians lie, right?
Have you caught yourself or another saying, “Let me be honest with you!” This implies that in past conversations the speaker may not have been honest.
Have you been on the receiving end of this phrase, “You are not listening to me!?” If so, the best you can do is to repeat back what the other person said and ask for clarification – to help you understand better.
Hearing someone is easy, but effective listening is to understand what the other person is trying to say. When the other person is speaking, resist the temptation to think about your response. The adage, “Seek to understand, then to be understood” will serve you well in your relationships.
Being defensive or egocentric never leads to a genuine and true conversation. Being defensive, leads to frustration, resentment, and anger. Conversations ending in anger and unresolved emotions, only widens the great divide between individuals or groups of people.
The Bible states, “But now you must put them all away: anger, wrath, malice, slander, and obscene talk from your mouth” (Colossians 3:8).
Another Bible verse that haunts and motivates is, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruits” (Proverbs 18:21).
This verse haunts me because I ask myself, have I discouraged someone, made life a little more unbearable for another because of what I said, or what I did not say? It also motivates me to always be encouraging to others. Am I selfish to encourage other because I need to be encouraged?
Oh, the first group of words refer to drawing blood and the study of blood. The second refers to over the road truck driving. The third refers to faith and religion. The fourth refers to teaching.
Mind the language you use – the words you speak are life or death to someone.
