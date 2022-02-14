The Cleveland Clinic is the nation’s number one ranked hospital in heart care for 27 years in a row. Their web page tells us the human heart is about the size of your fist. Every heart has its own battery called the sinoatrial node (SA node) that sends a small but strong electrical signal throughout the heart. This SA node works automatically. The left side of your heart is larger than the right side. The left side of your heart sends blood throughout your entire body, the right side sends blood to your lungs to dispose of carbon dioxide and pick up fresh oxygen to be distributed throughout your body and organs.
There are three things a person can do to maintain a good heart; control your diet, regular exercise and reduce stress.
Daily, I draw blood from patients to conduct a multitude of tests concerning the heart and other organs. The field of medicine is a fascinating and frustrating field to be in. The blood tells a story about every heart, body system and person. Blood tests demand interpretation and action. Action to change eating and exercise habits if a person chooses a better and longer life. People will often choose to ignore the results and continue with their lifestyle and habits. The human heart is mystical, mysterious, and unique. But what does God say about our heart?
God said, “The heart is more deceitful than all else and is desperately sick; Who can understand it? I, the Lord, search the heart, I test the mind, even to give to each man according to his way according to the results of his deeds” (Jeremiah 17:9-10).
Our heart also holds the keys who we are, our will, intentions, motivations, desires, and our eternal soul. Each one of us deal with the same issue as Adam and Eve wrestled with in the Garden of Eden, pride. This is how Satan got Adam and Eve and this is how he gets every person, through our pride.
Some people deny God to make the person the supreme being. They believe that if there is no God, they are their own god. The problem is, as describe in Jeremiah 17:9-10, they have deceived themselves. They are not the only ones who deceive themselves. I have deceived myself too and I am confident you have deceived yourself in your life. How do we deceive ourselves?
We read, “For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh and the lust of the eyes and the boastful pride of life, is not from the Father, but is from the world. The world is passing away, and its lusts; but the one who does the will of God lives forever” (1 John 2:16-17).
An oversimplification is to say, “we want what we want.” Some want fame, money, power, influence, things, pleasure, to escape, success in business, sports, politics…but we want what we want because we just want what we want. Trying to understand what motivates someone else does no good because we cannot understand their motivations, intentions, or their heart.
We are poor judges of other’s motivations of the heart. Speaking to another prophet, God said, “Do not look at his appearance or at the height of his stature, because I have rejected him; for God sees not as man sees, for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart” (1 Samuel 16:7). How many times have we judged others only to be proven wrong for our suspicions and judgement?
The reason we continue to misjudge others is because we overlook our own faults. Pointing out, speaking about, and focusing our attention on the failures and indiscretions of others provides an opportunity to take the attention away from our failures. We judge others on their results yet we judge ourselves on our intentions. Not a fair or even just judgment, but it is true. Why do we keep judging others?
We judge others because our pride will not allow us to admit failures, issues, problems, shortcomings, or sin. Pride is why Adam, in the Garden of Eden, blamed God for giving to Eve to him. Instead of taking responsibility for his sin, Adam pointed his finger at God and Eve and blamed them for his own sin. Pride makes us do and say stupid things.
Pride makes us justify, excuse, or ignore our own sin. I would rather be judged by a humble judge than to be judged by a pride filled judge. Pride is the reason our government, elected leaders and appointed bureaucrats are no longer respected, honored, or trusted. Pride has filled their hearts. Pride has blinded them to truth, justice, and righteousness.
