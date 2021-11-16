“Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross;” (Colossians 2:14)
In the written Word of God, we have been giving everything necessary to know about God and what He would have us to do (2 Peter 1:3). The Old Testament contains thirty-nine books that are given to us for learning (Rom. 15:4), and the New Testament contains twenty-seven books that provide instruction in righteousness and the doctrine we are to follow (2 Tim. 3:16). Although there is a clear division in Scripture not everyone recognizes the division between the Testaments. The Jewish people fail to recognize the New Testament as the covenant by which we are to receive doctrine but hold to the teachings of the Law of Moses and are still awaiting the prophecies found in the Old Testament to be fulfilled. There are some denominations that claim to use the New Testament for doctrine but still look to the Old Testament for authority in worship, and other matters of doctrine. Most “religious people” still look to the Ten Commandments as being the divine Law from God (which it is) that we are to obey today (which we are not). One must understand that God has dealt with men in different ways through the generations and different dispensations (Heb. 1:1-2). From the time of the patriarchs, through the period the Law of Moses was in effect, God spoke to men directly or by prophets. God speaks to us today through His Son, and His Son’s last will and testament. Colossians 2:14 reminds us that the Old Law has been nailed to the cross, taken out of the way, and the book of Hebrews emphasizes the fact that the New Covenant of Jesus is a “better” covenant (Heb. 8:6), but let’s notice why it is better.
As we begin to compare the two covenants, we must realize that both covenants are given by God (Gen. 12:1-2; Hebrews 1:1; Hebrews 10:9). Both Testaments/Covenants were given from God to be a covenant to His people. A covenant is defined by Webster’s Dictionary as “a mutual agreement of two or more persons or parties”, and a testament is defined as “a solemn, authentic instrument in writing, by which a person declares his will as to disposal of his estate and effects after his death.” God made a covenant with Abraham (Gen. 12:1-3) promising that he would be the father of many nations and through his seed all families of the earth would be blessed (looking to the time Jesus would come). God made a covenant with the children of Israel (Deut. 5:2-3; Exodus 19:5-6), which was not made with the other nations of the earth but was a specific covenant for a specific nationality of people. The Old Covenant had certain promises therein. The Israelites were given promises of land (Gen, 12; Gen. 17:8), they were promised prosperity (Gen. 12), and it must be understood that these promises given by God to Israel were kept and fulfilled (Joshua 21:43-45). The Old Covenant (law) of Moses was a physical law, written on physical tables of stone. Several times throughout the account of the giving of the Law to Moses we read the words “the Lord said unto Moses,” indicating the Law came directly from God for Israel. Under the Old Covenant continual sacrifices were required (Heb. 10:1-3; Heb. 9:18-20), and there were multiple priests under the Old Covenant (Heb. 7:11-13, 7:23-24). The Old Covenant was given to prepare for the coming of Christ as it was a “schoolmaster to bring us unto Christ” (Gal. 3:24). In the Old Testament there are over 350 prophecies of Christ, beginning in Gen. 3:15 and going through Malachi 4:6, all of which are fulfilled in Christ in the New Testament.
If the Old Testament was given to specific people for a specific purpose, why is the New Testament given? The New Testament is given to all men, everywhere (John 3:16-17; 2 Peter 3:9; Acts 17:30-31). Just as there were promises under the Old Covenant, there are promises found in the New Covenant. God promises all spiritual blessings available in Christ (Eph. 1:3), God promises eternal inheritance in Christ (Gal. 3:26-29, 2 Tim. 4:8), God promises eternal rest to those in Christ (Matt. 11:28-30; Rev. 14:13). The Old Covenant was a physical law, written on tables of stone, and the New Covenant is a spiritual law, written on the hearts of men (2 Cor. 3:3). The Old Covenant required continual sacrifices, but the New Covenant has One Sacrifice offered for all ((Matt. 26:28; Heb. 9:12; 1 Peter 2:24; Heb. 10:8-10). There were many priests under the Old Covenant, but there is only One High Priest in the New Covenant (Jesus Christ; Heb. 4:14-15; Heb. 7:21-27). The New Covenant points us to Christ. The Old Testament told of the coming of Christ, the Gospel accounts tell of Christ being here, and the books of Acts through Revelation tell us He is coming. The New Covenant prepares us for the Day we will meet the Lord in the air (1 Thess. 4:17) and all will be judged by Him (2 Cor. 5:10).
God spoke in the past, giving promises to specific people. God has spoken to us today and gives eternal promises to all that will obey the Covenant of Christ. Through the New Covenant we can obtain salvation, but we must obey His will (Heb. 9:13-16).
