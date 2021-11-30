Life is in the blood. Without blood carrying oxygen, nutrients, and helping to eliminate waste from the body, life cannot exist.
In his book, Your Blood Never Lies, author James B. LaValle wrote, “Blood testing generally has one purpose, and that is to check for disorders, dysfunction, and disease… a blood test is essentially a blueprint of your health and a glimpse of its future. It tells you so much about what is going on inside your body, and it can speak volumes about what may go on inside of it somewhere down the line.”
Blood makes up about 8 percent of weight in the average human body. Blood is mostly water mixed with a variety of other important factors. When a person is dehydrated, there can be serious results; the heart works harder, oxygen is reduced and every part of your body suffers.
While drawing blood from patient’s, I am often asked, “What is this blood test for?” I explain the tests and how the results will be used by the doctor to help manage their health care.
While serving as a pastor, I was asked, “How does the blood of Jesus take away my sin?” Physically and spiritually blood is important and we must understand how it works in our bodies and souls.
Blood is mentioned more than 350 times in the Bible. The first is in the conversation between God and Cain immediately after Cain killed his brother Abel. God came to Cain and said, “What have you done? The voice of your brother’s blood is crying to Me from the ground” (Genesis 4:10).
Human life is in the blood and according to the Bible, salvation is in the blood that Jesus shed (Matthew 26:28; Ephesians 1:7; Hebrews 13:12; Revelation 1:5, and others).
“For the life of the flesh is in the blood, and I have given it for you on the altar to make atonement for your souls, for it is the blood that makes atonement by the life” (Leviticus 17:11).
Jesus demonstrated the significance of His blood as part of the Last Supper with His disciples. As the disciples sat together, Jesus said, "Take it and eat it, for this is my body" (Matthew 26:26). He then gave thanks and offered them the cup and said, "Each of you drink from it, for this is my blood, which seals the covenant between God and his people. It is poured out to forgive the sins of many" (Matthew 26:27-28).
Without Jesus shedding His blood on the Cross, there could be no forgiveness of our sin. Without forgiveness of our sin, there is no way to escape the penalty of our sin – everlasting separation from God. The penalty of sin is death, a physical death, and a spiritual death. The spiritual death is eternal separation from God.
Physically, regular blood testing is needed for a variety of reasons. Many do not like blood tests because they are afraid of what the results will be. Many others see the results of their blood tests but do nothing to improve their results for such common things like blood sugar, (glucose), cholesterol, iron deficiency and other maladies. Many people miss a healthier and a longer life because they refuse to test their blood or change their lifestyle based on their blood test results.
Spiritually, the blood of Jesus is greater than our sin, fears, worries, disabilities, background, experiences, wounds, disease, status, sorrows, griefs, more importantly His blood saves lives!
We read, “He was despised and forsaken of men, A man of sorrows and acquainted with grief; and like one from whom men hid their face, He was despised, and we did not honor Him. Surely our griefs He Himself bore, and our sorrows He carried; Yet we ourselves esteemed Him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. But He was pierced through for our transgressions, He was crushed for our iniquities; the chastening for our well-being fell upon Him, and by His scourging we are healed” (Isaiah 53:3-5).
“Since your blood never lies,” you should understand what it is telling you. Since God never lies, you should also know what His Bible is telling you about the blood of Jesus, it covers everything and makes eternal life possible.
