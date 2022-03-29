Injustice is defined as a violation of another’s rights or of what is right, a specific unjust act, a wrong, a lack of justice, an equality, a wrong inflicted.
The Holy Bible says much about injustice. From the small things like a scale giving a false weight (Proverbs 20:23) benefitting the owner, to the major things of judging people harshly and incorrectly (James 2), God teaches us about the wrongs and injustices we inflict upon one another.
As I read and watch the foreign news reports of the war in Ukraine, I understand that many nations (including Ukraine) are doubting America’s commitment to freedom and democracy. Faith in America’s goodness, justice and the American dollar is weakening around the world.
This is not a surprise to me. America has a long history of injustice to people groups and nations.
Native Americans were certainly on the receiving end of injustice. We stole their land, created reservations, killed thousands of individuals by providing them with diseased laden blankets in the 1800’s. An American injustice.
Immediately after the American Civil War, the grand Reconstruction of our nation occurred. Former slaves were elected to political offices, progress was being made toward equal rights, housing, and education for African Americans. Reconstruction lasted about 15 years until Southern states returned to being controlled by Democrats. Across the South, Democrats erased the progress of Reconstruction. Democrats enacted Jim Crow, poll taxes, allowed lynching’s, and other intimidations to limit the opportunities of Black Americans. An American injustice.
Fast forward one hundred years to the Vietnam War. For years we supplied, trained, and fought alongside the South Vietnamese to keep them free of Communism. America asked for and received the help of the Hmong and other people groups. Soon after, we left South Vietnam to fall to the North Vietnamese Communists. True we welcomed many thousands of Hmong, Laotians, and Vietnamese into America – but we abandoned the people who suffered the ravages of war. An American injustice.
August 2021, after twenty years of attempting to free Afghanistan from the brutal, savage, and terroristic group known as Taliban, (Taliban translates into English as, “students, seekers of knowledge”) we left everything and left thousands upon thousands to die tragic deaths.
The Taliban began in 1994 and seeks to rule all people with their interpretation of Sharia Law. Cutting hands off those accused of stealing, pushing gay people to their deaths from tops of buildings, chopping heads off women accused of adultery, not to mention no free press, no other religions allowed other than Islam. The Taliban does not believe in rights for women nor proper education for girls. To be born a female under Taliban rule is a sentence to hard work, sexual and mental abuse, depravation, and fear.
What did we do for those who helped America in the war in Afghanistan? We abandoned them. We left multi-billion dollars-worth of American war material for the Taliban to use. We left people who were just beginning to enjoy freedom to a ruthless, cruel, and terroristic government. An American injustice.
Here in America to add insult to injury, President Biden shut down the XL Pipeline project, unemployed thousands of Americans and made it far more difficult to pump American oil and natural gas. Now, President Biden is asking Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and Iran (a government that promotes terrorism and is currently suffering from the severest of sanctions by America and most of the world), to pump more oil for us! How unbelievably perverse that we give money to these countries when we have all the energy, we need in America just waiting to be pumped. Another injustice inflicted upon Americans by us.
America does so much good for so many people around the world, but the injustice we continually inflict on others around the world is causing America to lose power, influence, credibility, and trust.
Ukraine was, until being invaded by Russia, pursuing Democracy and friendly to the United States and desiring to becoming a member of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).
Now, more than one month after the beginning of the war in Ukraine, our leaders are still unable to provide the Ukrainian’s what they are asking for. They are not asking America to fight, they are asking for America to give them technology, war material and guns to fight for themselves. Weak American leaders heaping an American injustice upon the people of Ukraine.
God’s message was simple, “Learn to do good; Seek justice, Reprove the ruthless, Defend the orphan, Plead for the widow” (Isaiah 1:17). America needs to follow God’s instructions to stop injustice.
