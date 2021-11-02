A solid foundation is necessary for any building. So too must a person have a solid foundation for when the storms hit us, will we survive or crushed by the pressures of life?
Jesus said, “Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine, and acts upon them, may be compared to a wise man, who built his house upon the rock. And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and burst against that house; and yet it did not fall, for it had been built upon the rock. And everyone who hears these words of Mine, and does not act upon them, will be like a foolish man, who built his house upon the sand. And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and burst against that house, and it fell, and great was its fall” (Matthew 7:24-27).
Our nation is set upon the precepts and principles in The Declaration of Independence, The Preamble, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. The Holy Bible was also one of the cornerstones in the foundation of our nation.
A portion of the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness…”
We have turned away from the Creator. We have traded away our “unalienable Rights” for a false sense of security. Now we have no freedoms and no security. We have never been a nation of “equal rights” but the principle and goals of equality are worthy to work for.
Currently, the three co-equal branches of our government, The Legislative, The President and The Judicial are chipping away so much of our nation’s original foundation that we are crumbling from within. Each branch is to ensure the other two do not stray away from the U.S. Constitution. What happens when all three have strayed away from the original founders and signers of the Declaration?
Our nation is in debt far beyond what we can repay (and adding more than 1.5 billion dollars to the debt every day), crime is rampant and increasing, our borders unprotected, and we are unable, and unprepared to defend our freedom. Our educational system is not even in the world’s elite top ten educational systems. As a nation we are sinking in consumerism, idolatry, and frivolity and there is no one to blame but ourselves.
If we are not already living in the end of times, we have certainly entered the end of times. World-wide, there is not one nation free of trouble. The U.N. and European Union have little ability to solve their own internal issues let alone the worlds problems.
In America, our problem is deeper than the headlines. America’s problem is so simple that the politicians, powerbrokers, and leaders will scoff at its mention. Simply stated, we have destroyed the foundation upon which stands the greatest of all nations. Very soon our freedoms will be gone.
I believe, our only hope is Jesus Christ. People will disagree, and I am okay with those who disagree with my assessment, but I would ask, who or what could anyone point to as the Savior of our nation and world other than Jesus? Who can save us from our own inhumanity?
