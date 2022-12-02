John 6:35 Then Jesus declared, "I am the bread of life. He who comes to me will never go hungry, and he who believes in me will never be thirsty.” NIV
I was with a buddy, and said, “I’m exercising with my kids, getting good rest, but I got one thing.”
“What is it?” he replied.
“Well, I love a fresh hot cup of coffee in the morning...”
“Yeah…”
Then I said, “But with my coffee, I like to have two donut sticks.”
My reserved friend piped up and exclaimed, “You eat those!?!”
“Yeah, it’s just two little donut sticks.”
“Dude! Aren’t those like 95 percent lard?”
I thought to myself, “I don’t know, and I really don’t want to know.”
The next morning I did the very thing that I know I had been fighting for a year. I turned the box over to read the horrid little death sentence to my favorite morning snack. That little vertical rectangle that’s entitled: Nutritional Facts. Crud.
As I took my sip of coffee, and unveiled my morning friend that was about to turn fiend, my eyes first saw the calories, and my munching came to a slow chew. Then the death-blow was struck…fat content.
I could feel the lard.
I wish that we would all start asking Jesus about the spiritual-nutritional facts that we put in our body, mind, and soul. The truth is that following Jesus gives true satisfaction to life, and that abundant life is something that he wants us to experience now. But we need to feed on the will of God, not the ways of the world.
What you watch and hear will eventually come out of your mouth. That’s one of the ways Jesus taught us to check the spiritual-nutritional facts. He said that you’ll know a tree by its fruits (Matthew 7:16-20), and the things that come out of the mouth come from the heart (Matthew 15:18).
