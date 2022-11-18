Isaiah 61:1 “The Spirit of the Lord GOD is upon me, because the LORD has anointed me to bring good news to the poor; he has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to those who are bound;” ESV
I have one of those lawnmowers that could help a person develop colorful metaphors (that’s cussing). My loved one said to me, “It just made a big clank, and then stopped running.”
“Well did you hit something?”
“I don’t think so, and you can try and try and try, but the mower won’t start.”
I asked a friend to help me look at it and he said, “I think you’ve sheered your pin.”
“What are you talking about?” I replied
He said, “You could pull on this cord til’ Jesus comes back, and that mower won’t start. A twenty-five cent pin has been sheered to save an expensive motor.”
Many times life hits us so hard, that the sheer-pin of our heart gets broken. Just like a fuse blows in a breaker box, or a pin in a boat motor sheers if it hits a stump. God created a safety for our heart, mind, and soul.
Many people spend the rest of their life trying to pull the cord and fix themselves. And sometimes the emotional engine may sputter, and people make the fool-hearty mistake of having a false sense of security in repairing themselves.
My mower’s solution will be found and fixed at the dealership. I will have to yield it to the hands that have designed it. Not just because the mower sheered a pin, but because I tried to fix it, and four gaskets fell out, making the problem worse.
Do you have a sheered heart-pin? If you do, the God who designed you does have what it takes to heal your broken heart in Christ.
