2 Corinthians 1:8-9 “We do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about the hardships we suffered in the province of Asia. We were under great pressure, far beyond our ability to endure, so that we despaired even of life. Indeed, in our hearts we felt the sentence of death. But this happened that we might not rely on ourselves but on God, who raises the dead.”
Two misquotes of the Bible are the following: “God never gives you more than you can handle.” That’s contorted from 1 Corinthians 10:13, concerning temptation, not all life’s difficulties (Just re-read the 2 Corinthians text). Second misquote, “God helps those who help themselves.” It’s not even in the Bible; Ben Franklin penned those words. The Bible clearly teaches in Romans 5:6, “For while we were still helpless, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly.”
So how do we put something we can’t handle in God’s hands?
1) Pray with faithful expectation that’s like a child. Many people pray, but they pray out of disbelief, not expectation. For example, my kids come to me because they know I love them, and that I want to interact in their life. When a telemarketer calls, the feeling is less jovial, and suspicious. Are you praying like a son or a slave?
2) Look for, or have a friend who knows the Bible help you find a promise(s) that employs God’s power and perspective in your situation. For example, if it’s cancer, find healing word in Isaiah 53, Psalm 103, and James 5. Replace worries with meditatively speaking God’s positive words.
3) Take the scripture(s) you are meditating on and turn them into a prayer of agreement with a believing friend (Matthew 18:20).
4) Time does not heal all wounds, contrary to popular belief, but abiding in and with God is a guaranteed recipe for success in life and even physical death (Psalm 91:1).
The Fishing Preacher: When reality is just too much
- By Aaron Jeffers
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Governor Reeves addresses shortage of COVID-19 treatments
- Mixed-use development breaks ground in Olive Branch
- Gas station breakfast gets the job done
- Elvis’s Circle G Ranch gets roadside historical marker
- Fox & Hound a good place to hang out for bar food and sports
- Pursuit ends in arrest on Getwell Road
- Southaven FY’22 budget includes more police, street repair funding
- Employers seeking to fill jobs gather at business expo at Landers Center
Most Popular
Articles
- Pursuit ends in arrest on Getwell Road
- Hernando residents take aim at local eatery for noise levels
- Elvis’s Circle G Ranch gets roadside historical marker
- The Facts about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program
- Mixed-use development breaks ground in Olive Branch
- Employers seeking to fill jobs gather at business expo at Landers Center
- Horn Lake wins Lake Bowl for the first time since 2018
- Nesbit Fire Department receives new medium pumper truck
- Olive Branch woman arrested for intimidation of elder persons
- Hernando Tigers 2-2 after loss to Grenada
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.