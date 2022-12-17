Matthew 11:28 “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” ESV
I read a kid’s list that went something like, “Dear Santa, I’d like stuffed animals, a Nerf Gun, and not to struggle with depression no more.”
“Wow. This kid has a better grasp of priorities than I do.” I thought to myself. My Christmas list was fluffy towels, gritty action movies, and a remote control drone. Maybe I need to rethink my list.
Track with me here. When many of our forefathers, mothers, sons, and daughters came to the shores of America in the late 1800’s, they were greeted by Lady Liberty’s torch and a poem that reads, “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed, to me: I lift my lamp beside the golden door.” That is the resonating heartbeat of the liberty we enjoy in this country. There are a lot of refugees who have that liberty on their Christmas list, and there are terrorists who want to take it from us. Our country is looking carefully at that list.
Now is the time for you to scrutinize your list. You have an enemy that is tenaciously committed to steal, kill, and destroy your life and liberties as a child of God. But you have a Savior that’s far more committed to your redemption, restoration, and salvation. Jesus reserved the word ‘Zoe’, meaning life to the fullest, as a fulfillment of his promise to his children. As America is carefully deciding what refugees make the roster, and what refugees have the agenda of destroying our civil liberties; ask yourself, “What should really be on my Christmas list? Do I have the life of the Kingdom of God; his righteousness, peace, and joy of the Holy Spirit? Or have I given the enemy sway?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.