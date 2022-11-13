Psalm 18:2 “The LORD is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer, My God, my rock, in whom I take refuge; my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.”
I used to live in a mobile home, and I remember the day that I was putting up a bookshelf. One of the light-weight boards just tipped over, without very much momentum, and punctured a hole in the wall. And I thought to myself, “Boy, if God doesn’t protect us in a storm, we’re toast.”
A very simple lesson came to mind that is so easy to overlook in our personal lives. Your refuge is only as strong as what you take refuge in. You could have a house that is strong enough to stand in an F-5 tornado, sustain an earthquake and fire, but if you’re not in it during the time disaster strikes, it will do you no good.
The spiritual life is just the same. God is the strongest refuge in the universe, but when the spiritual tornadoes strike (which they always do), is God the refuge we choose?
It’s easy to seek refuge in people, because they’re just a phone call or email away. And it seems to be our nature to seek refuge in fickle emotions. But seek refuge in God, not man.
I asked a bank teller, “Could you tell me my balance?”
She started to speak, and the man next to me said, “One point two million dollars!”
I replied, “That’d be nice.”
He said, “Yeah, and the first thing I’d do is quit my job!”
I thought to myself that it’s so easy to want to create our own refuge out of money, people, and ability, which are only paper shacks at most. None of those things are strong enough to weather the storms in life, only God has spiritual integrity strong enough to deliver and protect our souls.
