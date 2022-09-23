1 Timothy 1:15, “The saying is trustworthy and deserving of full acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am the foremost.”
God could be a real jerk if he wanted to be. If I was God, there would be lightning bolts crashing down on vehicles that are tailgating me. I could fish any stream with only my favorite buddies, as long as they didn’t say something I didn’t like. I’d like to say that I would be consistent, loving, and kind. But if I was hungry and/or hot; the petty, punitive, and capricious Jeffers just might smoke the universe.
The parables in the Bible give us a picture of what God is like. In Luke fifteen, God is like a loving father that takes back a wayward son.
Because he is.
But what if God wasn’t?
Jesus was caught by the Pharisees doing something very intimate with sinner’s multiple times. He would invite, welcome, and even dine with them. Even to the point that he would rejoice with them. In Luke fifteen, right before our favorite parable (The Parable of the Prodigal Son), he tells two stories. One about a shepherd that leaves ninety-nine to find the one. And a woman with a silver coin collection that is missing one, that rejoices when she finds it.
The sinners were sitting close to The Great Shepherd (sheep stay close to the shepherd). It’s so easy to miss that paradox. We all thought the ‘sinners’ in that story were sitting at the table with Jesus, when really it was the Pharisees in that story that didn’t know they were lost. Parables represent the heart of God, and Jesus is God’s heart on this earth.
First Timothy says that God has enough real estate in mercy and patience for our ignorance and unbelief. What if God didn’t have enough patience and mercy for us?
But he does…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.