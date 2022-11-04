Matthew 13:37-39 “He answered, ‘The one who sowed the good seed is the Son of Man. The field is the world, and the good seed stands for the sons of the kingdom. The weeds are the sons of the evil one, and the enemy who sows them is the devil. The harvest is the end of the age, and the harvesters are angels.’”
My garden and spiritual life really has a hard time with weeds.
Have you ever noticed that you don’t have to go to the store to buy weeds? When you’re watering your boxwoods and forsythia, do the weeds ever need any water? Not only do they survive, but even seem to thrive in drought, cold, and especially when you do nothing.
I know weeds are a part of creation, but with the spiritual life, show no mercy to weeds, and especially don’t be passive or they will overtake your heart.
Weeds in the spiritual life come in many forms, shapes, and sizes, just like the ones in your back yard. Idols are like thistles, because the moment you start to rip them out they prick you and tell you it’s not worth the fight. Bad attitudes are like creepers and vines that are life-sucking parasites that cling and choke your heart and try to infect those you come in contact with.
Then there’s bitterness, shame, and guilt that are like Scottish gorse. I’ll never forget seeing what could’ve been beautiful green hillsides turned into a botanical carnage because of the stuff. Ever seen what bitterness can do to a family?
Be zealous in your fight against the weeds in your life, no matter how pretty and innocent they may appear. Ask the Holy Spirit to help you pull the big gnarly weeds out by the roots and whack the little weeds too. If you don’t, it’ll choke or even kill the beauty, fruit, and vitality from your life.
