Isaiah 53:10 “Yet it was the will of the LORD to crush him; he has put him to grief; when his soul makes an offering for guilt, he shall see his offspring; he shall prolong his days; the will of the LORD shall prosper in his hand.”
David’s hands were very gnarled and reddish-pink. He could drive, but no longer play an instrument. The church folk would tell me that before he went to the war, he was a professional musician, and could play swing with any of the greats and be among peers.
As I was talking to him one day, he told how his hands became crippled. He said, “I was drafted, and was called to duty at a place called Bastogne. Have you ever heard of it?”
I said, “Yes, I just watched a mini-series called Band of Brothers and part of the footage was about the horrific battle of Bastogne. You were in that battle?”
“Yes, that very battle, and that’s where I received my crippled up hands, and by the way, my feet are just the same. It was because we had to trudge through icy cold water, and then we couldn’t build fires, or the Germans would shoot us. So we froze. That’s what happened to my hands and feet.”
After David told me that story, I never looked at Memorial Day the same again. Life takes on a new flavor and sound when you truly see the sacrifice that was given for you. I can enjoy life in a free country because of men and woman who sacrificed life and limb….literally
This cries for a responsible use of our freedom.
Christ gave his hands and feet in death to the cold waters of our sin and shame so we would not be slaves. Such beautiful skilled hands of hope and healing laid down in sacrifice so we could enjoy the music of eternal life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.