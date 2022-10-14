Acts 20:24 “However, I consider my life worth nothing to me, if only I may finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me--the task of testifying to the gospel of God's grace.” NIV
“Preacher, you’re looking at the best builders in Saint James!” my friend said, as he pointed to a group of men.
I said to myself, “Jeffers, you have a set of stairs to build, and a Handyman magazine with a sketch, but your real resource is sitting right across this room. Don’t be a fool, or every time you short-step you’ll be painfully reminded of when you didn’t humble yourself and ask their advice.”
So I asked.
I’m always delighted when grace blossoms with age and wisdom. Even though I’m a jack-leg carpenter, they made me feel like a peer. Right as I was leaving, one said, “Buy a cheap piece of pine that you can make your mistakes on, and that won’t feel bad throwing away.”
The real test for me was passed whenever I drove up my driveway, saw the place that steps needed to be built, and I wasn’t fearful or confused anymore. Those guys gave me what I really needed…confidence.
God has called his children to help him build a stairway to heaven for people who are in a living hell. Steps have a “rise”, meaning how high the steps need to rise to reach the goal. And they have a “run” of how far they need to extend. God’s given each of us a “run” of this life of faith on earth. The “rise” is for each heart to find rest in the heart of God. The only way to confidently succeed in this co-labor is to walk in God’s wisdom and experience, and that’s where we find grace. Grace is the tread on each step of faith that leads us all home in the heart of God.
