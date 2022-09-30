Zephaniah 3:17 “The LORD your God is in your midst, a mighty one who will save; he will rejoice over you with gladness; he will quiet you by his love; he will exult over you with loud singing.” ESV
I worked sheet metal for my father, and used an air-hammer to fabricate ductwork together. The rattle of that tin could loosen the fillings in your teeth and whittle your nerves to confetti. But the moment I stretched those big honking commercial orange headphones over my ears, I could lay that tin over like butter and even find solace in the mundane.
The world, our thoughts, and emotions can be like a howitzer fired off in our living room, even if we’re living in a paradise. I remember moving to New Zealand for a year with a fat paycheck, the splendor of the ocean and the mountains; all framed in with a climate that hardly ever dropped below freezing and never seemed to peek over 93ºF.
But I was in torment. The world was too loud for my heart, and it crushed me.
That experience taught me the spiritual necessity of letting God quiet my heart with His love (which I’m still learning). His love is the only spiritual earplugs big and powerful enough to cancel out this old world and all of its chatter and clang. Satan just loves to frazzle and wilt a precious heart with the noise of the world and flesh.
I think I finally understand why weathered Saints hold the peace that God gives to the believer as one of the most precious commodities you could ever possess. True spiritual peace is the product of God’s love, not our efforts or accomplishments. And this peace is only found in God’s bosom, as we stay close to his heart, he naturally quiets ours. “Above all else, guard your heart, for it is the wellspring of life.” (Proverbs 4:23).
