Hebrews 10:1-2 “For the law having a shadow of good things to come, and not the very image of the things, can never with those sacrifices which they offered year by year continually make the comers thereunto perfect. For then would they not have ceased to be offered? Because that the worshippers once purged should have had no more conscience of sins.” KJV
If I ask, “How are you?” and the first place your mind goes to is a sin/failure…then you’re probably more “sin-conscience” than “God-conscience”. Jesus died on the cross, rose from the dead, and now works as our Great High Priest so that we no longer have to be defined or navigated by guilt, shame, or sin ever again. Jesus lives and makes intercession for us so that God’s children can be “God-conscious”, and draw near to the Father at any time.
In the Old Testament, the sacrifices were insufficient because the moment you sinned right after the Day of Atonement, you became “sin-conscience”. Whether you snuck a piece of bacon or told a fib, until the next Day of Atonement, you had to worry about whether God would forgive you or not.
But with what Jesus accomplished at the cross, we don’t have to be burdened down with that type of thinking anymore. We can make all of our focus a relationship with God, and not have to worry about where we stand with God if our faith is in what God has done for us through Jesus, which is that he has completely cleansed us.
Kids will not relate well to a parent if they believe they’re not accepted because of a mistake or character flaw. But a child that knows it’s completely loved and accepted by their father, with no obstacles of past mistakes will naturally draw near and find retreat in the father’s arms. They will be more conscience of their father than their shortcomings.
