Mark 14:9 “And truly, I say to you, wherever the gospel is proclaimed in the whole world, what she has done will be told in memory of her." ESV
John Owen is one of the best wrestling coaches in the world. He’s taken seemingly countless men to national and world titles. One time as he was giving his first of the year speech to the group that would end up earning twenty-three guys the All-American National Championship title, you could hear….thump, thump, thump.
It was the sound of a young man’s head hitting the table. He just happened to have been one of the six, previous year’s title holders for the All-American, trained by Coach Owen.
The reason his head was thumping on the table, is that he knew and was very acquainted with the sacrifice he was about to undertake to get his body and mind to the level it would take to win the National title. He would have to run the three-mile hill every day in record time, accompanied with the other regimen of activities associated with the training.
I think of the woman who poured the nard on Jesus’ head that cost at least a year’s wages. House guests were throwing fits and having cows as the entire contents glugged over Jesus head. She was getting him ready for the hill he was about to die on.
We have a hill that we need to run to the top of every single day, if we are really going to make the most of this life and the next. You don’t need to thump your head or go out and buy Himalayan nard, but you do have to give your life for the one who gave his life for you if you want to truly live.
You decide to live selfish or sacrificial. If Christ is your coach, you’ll find yourself on that hill of sacrifice every morning.
