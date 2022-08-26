Ephesians 2:8-9 “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.” ESV
My family’s intestinal fortitude had finally given out, having our beautiful cabin picture-framed in mud, muck, and weeds. So for the first time, I actually spent money on landscaping. That takes a heap of faith for me, given my black thumb of death. I also got the romantic notion to plant a vineyard.
All this being completed, we could actually drive up to home-sweet-home.
But one hitch though, drought. Big fat hairy stinking sweltering horrible drought, like Missouri’s never seen in a century, drought. Enough hose to send you to the chiropractor, and have you watering plants for and hour and a half every other night. It was either water the plants or watch all our money and work get charred and flushed.
All my labor to give these plants just enough sustenance to live and not die a horrible death, and then I see what happens when God graces us with rain. He accomplishes more in seconds than I could accomplish in a lifetime. He waters an entire state with a thought.
Have you ever thought about that in relation to what God wants to do in your life? We work so hard to create a life for ourselves when our life is found in Christ. We bite, claw, and scratch trying to make spiritual progress, when God has made us more than conquerors when we surrender to him.
Spiritually speaking, I’ve tried many times to be a rainmaker. It never works. But God’s word states three times that he gives grace to the humble (Proverbs 3:34, James 4:6, & 1 Peter 5:5). We can’t manufacture spiritual-hose to water our hearts, but when we humble ourselves to God, he will send healing rain to our whole spiritual-estate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.