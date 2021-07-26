Isaiah 40:3-5 “A voice of one calling: ‘In the desert prepare the way for the LORD; make straight in the wilderness a highway for our God. Every valley shall be raised up, every mountain and hill made low; the rough ground shall become level, the rugged places a plain. And the glory of the LORD will be revealed, and all mankind together will see it. For the mouth of the LORD has spoken.’”
This promise says that if we make way for God in our lives that He will conquer every mountain and valley in our life for His glory.
I’ve been building shelves at my house. At first, I hurriedly looked at the yellow pine and thought to myself, “Ah, surely it won’t crack if I’m careful.”
Then the wood split echoed as the drill turned. I had to start over. All it took was a pre-drilled hole to make room for the screw. The drill and the screw would easily be able to accomplish their task if I completed mine.
Many people are split, torn, and tattered, still trying to put together life on their own. It just doesn’t work.
But God works. He promises that if we, by faith, make Him the number one priority in life, that He will make life work for us. In fact, God is our life, and He himself is the spiritual river that gives us not only the power to survive, but to thrive. Even in a perilous economy.
I believe one of the greatest faith transactions is to absolutely say, “NO!” to a busy life, and to take time to stop and be still with God. People naturally start worshipping their problems when they make the problem their priority instead of drinking in the presence of God.
So are you pre-drilling space in your life to make way for God, or frustrated with mountains and valleys that God has no problem leveling?
