John 14:12-14 “I tell you the truth, anyone who has faith in me will do what I have been doing. He will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father. And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Son may bring glory to the Father. You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it.”
Jim Collins in Good to Great writes: “Level 5 leaders…embody a paradoxical mix of personal humility and professional will…display a compelling modesty, are self-effacing and understated…attribute success to factors other than themselves…display a workmanlike diligence-more plow horse than show horse…attribute success to factors other than themselves…set up their successors for even greater success.”
Does it strike you that even the business world, if it wants to have true success, cannot escape the call of the Cross? Good to Great is a secular leadership book, but it’s conclusions point that true personal success starts with the path of self-denial, and then proceeds into a purpose greater than oneself.
The humility of the cross of Christ still leads us today, if we but only heed the call. It mystifies me because this yoke is easy, and this burden is light and peace for my spirit. But to my flesh it is death.
Self-denial does not come naturally. You can have a truck-load of Christians pray for you, ten elders anoint you with so much oil that you’re greasier than bucket of fried chicken, and you can beg the LORD to take the struggle away. But the cross is a road that each of us must learn to trust God to travel. It doesn’t just magically manifest in our lives, it is learned through surrender of our self to find our true self in Christ.
Luke 9:24, “For whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for me will save it.”
The Fishing Preacher: Great Leadership
By Aaron Jeffers
- Updated
