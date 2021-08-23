Romans 9:33 As it is written: "See, I lay in Zion a stone that causes men to stumble and a rock that makes them fall, and the one who trusts in him will never be put to shame."
A restaurant I was eating at had a funhouse mirror that made me look like one of the creatures in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. When I sat down with my cheeseburger, all I could think of was, “Man, that mirror made me look chunky.”
If I ask you how you see yourself, what would the answer be? Many are robbed of their peace, joy, and happiness, simply because they do not see themselves the way God does. Your view of yourself and how God sees you determine what kind of outlooks and attitudes you choose to nurture; which in turn will either cater happiness and joy, or doom, defeat, and slavery to fear.
When you accept Christ as your Savior, he not only saves you from eternal separation from God, but he also saves you from Satan’s funhouse mirrors of guilt, shame, and condemnation.
You never have to look your life through them ever again. Romans 8:1 says, “Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.” If you love Jesus, and are condemning yourself, you’re walking in unbelief. Yes, the Holy Spirit convicts us of sin, but uses love to nurture us back into the peace of God, not shame.
If you’re struggling with sin, it’s not the sin that’s causing your struggle. What do you think Satan uses to fuel our flesh with to get us to leave our peace in God in exchange for sin? If he can get your eyes off Jesus, and make your focus guilt, shame, and condemnation…you’ll fall. But when you look into the cleansing mirror of God’s word, and see what Jesus says about you, you’ll live and walk in peace.
