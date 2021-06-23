Fishing Preacher

Isaiah 30:6  “David was greatly distressed because the men were talking of stoning him; each one was bitter in spirit because of his sons and daughters. But David found strength in the LORD his God.

I think I’m safe in saying that King David was having one of the most stressful days a guy could ever have.  Even more stressful than what’s happening in our world today.  His family kidnapped, all of his stuff taken, and his own troops wanting to kill him.

David didn’t turn to idols; he turned to the LORD, and found strength.  It literally means that David found what would restore him, and would usher in strength.  Later on in the story we find that everything that was taken was reclaimed.

Tough times bring out the need for strength.  The best we can do for ourselves and others is to find strength in the LORD.  This strength is not earned, built, or deserved.  It is found in God, by faith.

          Have you ever lost something in a place where you knew for a fact it was?  When I was newly married I lost my brand new wedding ring in a pool.  I knew for a fact that it had fallen off there.  So we searched and searched until we found it in the filter.

          On the flipside, have you ever lost something that you did not know where you lost it at?  When this happens, you have hardly any hope of finding it, so what do you do?  You try a few options, and then if those don’t turn anything up, you stop searching.

          So which kind of searching are you doing?  If you’re still trying to find strength in just your own resources for a problem that is bigger than you, you won’t find it.  But if you know for a fact that you can find your strength in God, you will eventually see the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.