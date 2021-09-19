Hebrews 11:19, “Concluding that God was able to raise him up, even from the dead, from which he also received him in a figurative sense.” NKJV
God told Abraham to take his son Isaac up a mountain and sacrifice him. Thankfully God sends an Angel to tell Abraham, “Stop”. There’s another key element to the story: Promise, which does make it a fair test. Hebrews 11:17-18 says, “By faith Abraham, when he was tested, offered up Isaac, and he who had received the promises offered up his only begotten son, of whom it was said, "In Isaac your seed shall be called."
God promised Abraham that he’d be the father of many nations. Isaac, his son, wasn’t married yet, and had no children. Abraham concluded that God made the promise, and would bless many nations through his family. Isaac is God’s chosen one for this. So if God wants Isaac to be sacrificed, God would have the ability to raise Isaac from the dead.
Abraham knew that God’s promises don’t require any human strength, but they do require God’s ability. This is why we should be so tenacious about knowing God’s promises for our life like Abraham did.
For the believer, knowing God’s promises translates into what God is able to do and accomplish in and through us. God wants to bless every area of your life so that you can in turn be a blessing to the world. I don’t think Abraham would’ve been able to walk his son up that mountain if he didn’t know or have the promise. But the Bible says that Abraham woke early in the morning, which meant Abraham was able to sleep. He had peace from the promise that rested in God’s ability, and not his own.
Do you have any mountains in your life that you need God’s ability to climb? Look for the provision of God’s ability in the promises from the Word of God.
