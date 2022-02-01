“O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?” (1 Corinthians 15:55).
I have conducted more than four hundred funerals (I have kept record of each funeral) and now serving in the medical field I have learned that the physical body is inextricably connected with the human spirit. As the Bible states, “For just as the body without the spirit is dead, so also faith without works is dead” (James 2:26).
The first funeral I conducted was for my friend, David. As I stood with his wife at the foot of his bed in a hospital room, she asked David, “Are you ready to fight this?” to which he simply lifted both hands clinched in fists as a boxer, to say, I am ready to fight. It was not a long fight. I remember David saying to me, “There won’t be more than a dozen people at my funeral. At David’s funeral, the church was filled with people touched by his humanity.
The youngest was a pre-born of six months who died in the womb and the oldest was over one hundred years. The last two funerals I have conducted were for young men who died of suicide. From all the funerals and being with many who gave up their last breath, I have learned valuable lessons and, I hope, I am a better person because of these lessons. I hope these lessons help you.
I have been with people who were determined to fight their cancer only to quickly invite death because of the excruciating pain from cancer, or the various treatments for cancer. I have learned not to be surprised when one day the person tells me “I’m ready to go.” When they are ready, you should be ready.
After the death of a spouse, it is common for the surviving spouse who may feel alone to express his or her desire for God to take them away. This should not be surprising. People do not need our judgement, they need us to listen, to affirm, to encourage and pray with them.
Unanswered questions. There will always be unanswered questions. Experiencing death up close and personal in my family (my brother was killed) I learned that no matter what the police report said, no matter the autopsy report, no matter what answers we were issued, the “Why” questions are rarely answered to satisfaction. Answers produce more questions. Many questions will not be answered this side of eternity. We can ask the why questions, but the answers will have to wait.
Everyone reacts differently to death. One person’s reaction to death is not necessarily wrong or right, but their reaction may be very different than how you react. Everyone reacts differently. Some immediately fall into denial, some yell out in anger, some say nothing, some weep in sorrow, others weep in thankfulness that their loved one is no longer in excruciating pain, some never express their emotions. I have learned not to judge a person by his or her reaction to death, everyone suffers.
There is a difference in guiding someone instead of directing someone through the funeral process. If you find yourself at a loss for words, your presence at the visitation or funeral are always appreciated. A card or note will always be an encouragement and many times be more memorable than the spoken word.
I have learned that families and individuals have great support for a couple of weeks after the funeral but it is when everyone goes home, the phone calls stop and soon people resume their lives that a spouse or family suffer in loneliness. If possible, even weeks or months after the funeral – call or stop by – your voice and visit will be most welcomed.
“Gone to a better place and feeling no pain. I have heard this countless times.” I understand what is meant by this statement but the reality is unless someone comes under the blood of Jesus Christ, has asked Christ to forgive his or her sins, without this submission of sin, one has committed himself or herself to an eternal Hell (Matthew 10:7; Matthew 26:28; Mark 1:15; Luke 13:2-5; John 3:16-18; Romans 6:3; 5:8; 10:9-10 and more).
God, through His Son Jesus, has made a way for anyone and everyone to come into salvation. There is only one way to Heaven and that is through the blood of Jesus (John 14:6; Acts 4:12; Romans 6:23; Ephesians 1:7, and more). Without sins forgiven through the blood of Jesus, no one can enter Heaven.
Many of the funerals I conducted were for people I never knew. But as I met with each family, I listened to their; sorrows, stories, regrets, joys, circumstances, and experiences, I learned that God is the final arbitrator of our eternal souls. Thankfully, it is not a family or friend who judges our soul.
God knows best, sees the heart, knows the deep and darkest of depressions, knows our motivation and intent. What is more, God is more compassionate, forgiving, and gracious. God said, “…where sin is great, God’s grace is greater” (Romans 5:21).
God warned us to be careful how we judge, “But the Lord said to Samuel, Do not look at his appearance or at the height of his stature, because I have rejected him; for God sees not as man sees, for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart” (1 Samuel 16:7).
In the end, eternal judgement is for God not a mere human. I am learning not to judge others.
