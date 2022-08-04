Several years ago, one of the hit tv shows was “MTV Cribs.” This was a show that would bring the viewers into the homes of their favorite celebrities and take a glimpse of the glamor and luxury of their homes. In every episode of this show, the celebrity would bring a crew of cameramen throughout their home and begin to brag on all that they have achieved in life and the worldly notoriety that they have.
I am reminded of so many passages of Scripture that warn the Christian to avoid such behavior (1 John 2:15-17, James 4:6-10, etc.) but something I am also reminded of when I think about the desire for the “bigger and better” and that is the statement that was made by my beloved instructor at Memphis School of Preaching, brother Garland Elkins, who stated “The biggest room in my house is the room for improvement.”
Oh, what a wonderful statement for a Christian to model their lives after, and a message that needs to be heard throughout this world. In a time of always wanting more and wanting the best of everything, we should learn to be content with what we have and improve in our Spiritual lives. Brother Elkins was a man that exemplified having a humble attitude and always wanting to draw nearer to God. He never spoke an evil word toward anyone, was always a gentleman, but always stood up for and fought for the truth.
Of course, we should not do these things because it is something a man did but because this is what the Lord commands of us! The Word of God commands that we are to be humble (James 4:10). The Bible instructs us to be careful in what we say (1 Peter 3:10). The Scriptures teach us that we are to stand up for the truth and preach it to whosoever will hear it (John 17:17). The Bible teaches us that we should always want to draw nearer to God, just as the Psalmist writes: “As the hart panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God” (Psalm 42:1).
I am thankful for being able to learn from brother Elkins, as you may have one that was a great example to you. Let us all strive to humble ourselves and draw nearer to God each day.
