I know Christmas is this coming Sunday but I am already looking forward to a new year!
New Year resolutions, renewed efforts to be kinder, to be a better friend, to give grace and mercy, to continue changes in my diet, run more and delve deeper into my medical work.
The human body is fascinating and fickle. Blood pressure is one of the most important vital signs of a body. Stress, anxiety, diet, weight, and exercise (or lack of) have an enormous impact on blood pressure.
The American Diabetes Association website states, “Normal fasting blood sugar levels are between 70 and 100; normal after-meal sugar levels are less than 140” So, “normal” has a wide range of 70-140. What is your normal?
I often say, ‘if the salt doesn’t kill you then the sugar will.’ In our culture of fast food, prepackaged foods (always high in sugar and salt) is near impossible to eat healthy. Admittedly, eating healthy is expensive. Your body is important but not as important as your soul and spirit.
Every human is created in the “image” of God, (Genesis 1:26-27). Meaning, we are one person of three parts: body, soul, and spirit. The physical body houses the soul and spirit. We dress up the body with clothes, make-up, and feed and water it, but the purpose of the physical body is a temporary use. The soul and spirit are eternal and live on even after the physical part has taken its last breath.
Simply said, the soul is the link between our physical and our spirit. The soul is the center of emotions, feelings, and most importantly, the will. Our dreams, ambitions and reasoning are centered in the soul. Who you are (personality) is found in your soul.
Your spirit belongs to God. It is the part of you that searches for satisfaction, identity and belonging. People in every culture instinctively know there is life after this life on earth. In Ecclesiastes 3:11 we read that God “…has also set eternity in man’s heart…”
People try everything and anything to satisfy the spirits yearning and search for fulfillment. But, because God created the human spirit and it belongs to God, your spirit can only be satisfied and filled by God.
It is why King Solomon said he tried everything in the world to have happiness and satisfaction but found only vanity and emptiness in all he tried. What have you been trying to fill your spirit with?
One can have a good physical body, have a healthy and positive mental outlook but if the spirit is not connected to God the body and soul suffer.
Care for your body by limiting the salt and sugar. Exercise (walking is the best exercise), know your blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Loneliness is invading our culture claiming young and old – if you are lonely, make yourself meet new people by visiting a local nursing home and serve others, offer to read a book to students who are just learning to read and, reduce your time on social media platforms.
The best Christmas gift has already been given you need only to receive the gift (Christ). Ask God to fill your spirit with His Spirit. The best gift you may give is forgiveness. Is there someone in your life who needs forgiveness? Give forgiveness it will be the best gift you can give.
