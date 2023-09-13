There’s no question that we face challenges here in Mississippi, especially due to recent Biden Administration policies. If we’re going to solve these problems, we’ll need all the help we can get. Technology companies offer many products and services, including plenty of free digital tools, that we can leverage to address these crises, but our access to them is at risk because of a radical antitrust agenda being pushed by the Department of Justice’s Jonathan Kanter.
Kanter has shifted the narrative on antitrust by insisting that size should be the deciding factor in regulatory action against companies, rather than the long-held consumer welfare standard. The consumer welfare standard is comprehensive in how it considers a wide variety of factors and prioritizes the actual well-being of ordinary Americans, but Kanter’s approach ignores these important nuances and sends a clear message that big companies are bad regardless of what they do. His actions are creating a hostile environment that is hugely counterproductive for our efforts to attract these companies to invest in our state.
To address the underlying causes driving our biggest challenges, we need to pursue innovative solutions to improve health and education and strengthen our economy by attracting companies to invest in our state and create new jobs. Tech companies offer numerous resources that can boost these efforts. Amazon is expanding virtual health solutions, Apple is helping students learn digital skills, and Google is already heavily investing in Mississippi’s small business landscape.
These are exactly the kind of companies we should be working with, not against. Embracing the tech industry presents an opportunity for Mississippi to create thousands of new jobs. Not only is it the fastest growing industry in the country, but tech companies support our economy in countless other ways, from the millions of online transactions they facilitate to the advertising and brand awareness they provide for local businesses. These businesses have come to depend on free and low-cost digital tools maintained by tech companies and stand to benefit greatly from the economic activity that higher-paying tech jobs will bring to our communities. Mississippi has made great strides in training our students to be ready for the future, and we need to make sure there are plenty of tech jobs waiting for them here at home.
That’s why it’s important that we partner with these companies to tackle the challenges we face in our state. By doing so, we can leverage their resources to drive growth and address the root causes of issues without spending vital funds that we need for our roads and schools. Instead, the Biden DOJ and Kanter’s anti-tech agenda is creating roadblocks to our progress and threatens to deny us these opportunities for growth altogether. Politicians in Washington could do much more to help Mississippi, but at the bare minimum they should not prevent us from helping ourselves.
It’s important to hold companies accountable, but it’s not clear what tech companies have done to deserve the scrutiny they’re receiving. By relentlessly attacking them with arguments that don’t seem to hold up, Kanter is driving away potential partners who can really help us out. To build bridges that can lead us to a better future for all Mississippians, we need to push back against the Biden Administration’s misguided narratives and remind regulators like Kanter that their actions are hurting us, and we deserve better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.