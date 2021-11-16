The Holy Bible states, “When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong. You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God (Leviticus 19:33-34).
“For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me” (Matthew 25:35).
The topic of immigration is just one of many topics that is dividing our nation. Like every issue facing America, immigration has been politicized and is a wedge used to divide our nation, create fear, and silencing genuine debate on this topic.
The confusion is that one party wants to have open borders and allow “everyone” in. The other party wants our borders secured with limited immigration. A clear choice, but each has their own problems.
Even though I have experienced a few hardships and disappointments in my life, I have had a great life and I live in the greatest nation in all the world.
As an adult, I travelled in different countries. In a good number of the countries there is no social security, no health insurance and payment must made prior to any medical service received.
In most countries of the world, people buy their food daily because the power companies cannot keep the power on all day. Many countries have rolling power outages for eight hours or more per day, many other countries have little if any reliable electrical service.
In a majority of countries food is expensive compared to what people earn. Most people do not own vehicles, beds are often mats on a floor or a hammock stretched from one wall to another. America is blessed beyond what most people of the world can dream or understand.
In many nations, elections are little more than an opportunity to vote for one person, supported by one party with the final vote already decided. In America, most people do not vote.
I understand the desire for anyone to improve oneself and improve their lot in life. Starvation, crime, a corrupt government, and the hope of living in a “free” nation where anything is possible is an understandable draw to America. God has been good to America and to me.
I want others to enjoy all that I have. But uncontrolled immigration will continue to be a political wedge further dividing our nation. To survive as a nation, our borders must be secure.
What challenges me are the words of Jesus, “In everything, treat people the same way you want them to treat you” (Matthew 7:12).
Our borders must be strong and secure, but for the strangers and aliens who yearn for the freedom, security, and opportunities we enjoy – we must find ways to share what we have.
Log In
