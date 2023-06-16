Where is my starting point?
This is the question I ask myself when lining up for the start of the 5k or 10k runs I participate in. If my starting point is too close to the start line – I slow down the faster runners. If my starting point is farther back, then I am delayed by those who choose to walk or who push their children in jogging strollers. A starting point is important for speed and safety.
Starting points matter. Reading and studying history, I often think about the starting points for different events. What were the outliers that told of the coming events? For example, what was the starting point(s) for the Civil Rights movement?
Was the starting point for Civil Rights begin with President Teddy Roosevelt who invited the then most famous Black man alive, Booker T. Washington, to have dinner together in the White House in 1901? Was it with Rosa Parks and her location on the infamous bus? (In 1955 Mrs. Parks was not arrested because of where she sat on the bus (she was sitting in the middle of the bus), Mrs. Parks was arrested for not giving up her seat for a white person to sit down).
Was the starting point for Civil Rights with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., (1950’s through the 1960’s)? Was it with Thurgood Marshall and his defending of accused Black folk throughout the South during the 1930’s, 1940’s, 1950’s and then being sworn onto the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1960’s? Perhaps the starting point lays with the not so famous who prepared the way for those who are famous.
Our culture seems to have difficulty determining the starting point for human life. Is the starting point at birth, upon detecting a heartbeat, or at conception? This is important to know. Regardless of life’s starting point, isn’t abortion the sanctioned murder of another human under the guise of “choice?”
Cancer has a starting point – it begins when one cell or group of cells for unknown reasons mutate and begin producing other mutant cells and take over normal cells that eventually grow into cancer. There are more than 100 kinds of cancer, and according to the American Cancer Society, (2020) the deadliest being Lung, Pancreatic, Colorectal, Breast, and Prostate.
Should the starting point for the types of cancer be discovered and understood, the prevention, management, treatment, and healing will be far better than it is now.
What about sin? What is the starting point for sin?
According to the Holy Bible, the starting point for sin lays within the heart of each person. We read, “Let no one say when he is tempted, I am being tempted by God; for God cannot be tempted by evil, and He Himself does not tempt anyone. But each one is tempted when he is carried away and enticed by his own lust. Then when lust has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and when sin is accomplished, it brings forth death” (James 1:13-15).
Sin, in the simplest definition, is the transgression of the law of God. Pride is the biggest and worst influence within each person. Pride is the enemy of the heart. Pride always foretells our fall from grace. We easily see pride in others but we hide our own pride. Conducting an autopsy on our sin, the starting point will always be at the point when pride overtook wisdom, self-control, and love.
Regardless of the starting point in life, our choices control our destination. God said, “The Lord will make you the head and not the tail, and you only will be above… if you listen to the commandments of the Lord your God, which I charge you today, to observe them carefully, and do not turn aside from any of the words which I command you today, to the right or to the left…I call heaven and earth to witness against you today, that I have set before you life and death, the blessing and the curse. So, choose life in order that you may live, you and your descendants…” (Deuteronomy 28:13-14 & 30:19).
The starting point for a 5k run is important, but what is most important is crossing the finish line as the apostle Paul wrote about at the end of his life, “For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith” (2 Timothy 3:6-7).
We each have individual starting points in life but crossing the finish line with Christ in our heart is the most important part in the race called life.
