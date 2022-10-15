Music is a gift from God meant for enjoyment. Music stirs our emotions, enables our minds to wander back in time and relive, even if for a moment, of happier days. Joe Bonamassa has a song entitled, “Self-Inflicted Wounds.” What a powerful and introspective look into the human soul.
The first verse states; “You got a lot of nerve blaming someone else for your mistakes. You got a lot of nerve bopping up your head when you cannot carry your weight, Yeah, it’s a put on, another late-night show, Yeah, it’s a put on pretending you don’t know… The self-inflicted wounds You did ‘em on your own Yeah, you were the first to draw the knife and last to throw the stone Oh, the trust in me, I have abused Oh, take mercy on my self-inflicted wounds.”
I have watched people come into the emergency room and medical clinic with all kinds of wounds. Gun shots, stabbings, slashing’s is, falling out of a tree, motor vehicle accidents, trip and falls, fist fights, falling off a bicycle – all wounds are painful. Sometimes the pain lasts only a few minutes to hours but some pain lasts a lifetime.
As I read the Bible, I have come to understand two types of wounds; those caused by others and the self-inflicted. Self-inflicted wounds hurt the most. I know this from personal experience – have you experienced a self-inflicted wound too?
Adam and Eve initiated the self-inflicted wound when they ate the forbidden fruit. Noah, the builder of the Ark, got drunk and made a donkey out of himself. Rahab, a prostitute, received wounds from others but she also had self-inflicted wounds.
Abraham, the father of the worlds’ three great religions, Judaism, Islam, and Christianity, did not do himself or anyone else any good through his self-inflicted wound. His was selfish and foolish – but most self-inflicted wounds are. If you do not know what he did you must read it for yourself in Genesis!
The list of those who have self-inflicted wounds is unending. Do you have self-inflicted wounds? I think everyone can point to at least one self-inflicted wounding as an adult. Are you after pleasure, education, money, security, happiness, contentment, success, fame, glory, revenge? No matter what you are pursuing, there will be self-inflicted wounds.
How can one avoid self-inflicting wounds? I thought I knew, I even told others about how they should avoid the pitfalls, traps, and dangers but for some reason, I could not stop inflicting deep and painful wounds upon myself. All too frequently, it is easier to help someone else than ourselves.
Bonamassa’ song ends with this verse; “Self inflicted wounds I did ‘em on my own, you were the first to draw the knife Last to draw the stone, Oh, the trust in me, I have abused Oh, have mercy on my Self-inflicted wounds Oh, have mercy on my Self-inflicted wounds.”
God does have mercy on us but He also allows us to experience the pain for a time, even a lifetime. Pain serves a purpose and is useful (not pleasant), but it is useful. Unfortunately, others also suffer from our carelessness and wounding.
The eleventh chapter of Hebrews is curious and amazing. Each person mentioned is held up as a person of faith, some say great faith. Each one placed their faith in God. What is curious is that each one mentioned in the chapter is a person who had self-inflicted wounds. What is amazing is that their wounds (sin) are not mentioned in chapter eleven!
Each person mentioned in Hebrews chapter eleven failed miserably in life. But it is God’s grace and mercy that each one overcame their failures and sin. God used their pain to bring a greater good in their lives and others. It is God’s acceptance and forgiveness that gives one the ability to endure self-inflicted wounds.
God forgives, He heals, He restores and He uses the scars of our wounds to remind us of foolish decisions and to bring us closer to Himself.
Do you have self-inflicted wounds? You are exactly who God is looking for and desires.
