It is all about people. I have been blessed to enjoy each one of my jobs in the fields of endeavor God has led me.
In each role, I realized that listening and responding with empathy, maintaining, and enhancing the other person’s self-esteem, and asking for help to solve problems are biblical principles to be used in a difficult world. Recognizing others for their value and contributions, being thankful and grateful for others make life so much better.
My first real “professional” job was with a major trucking company. In this company, my first job was to help over the road drivers. I was part of a team of about seventy people who served drivers.
From accidents, trucks being overweight, loads shifting inside the trailer, hazardous material spills, needing directions, their next assignment, whatever the issue was at night and weekends, the team I was a part of solving problems. The role was challenging, attention to details were necessary and listening and thinking creatively were needed to solving problems.
The trucking company prepared me well for pastoring. Pastoring is all about helping people with problems. I discovered the most stressful times in life came at the birth of a child, death, financial strain, marriage issues, divorce, and prolonged sickness. Seldom did people make an appointment to grow their knowledge and understanding of biblical topics. Most appointments dealt with one of the stressful times of life or the consequences of these experiences.
Pastoring prepared me very well for my role in medicine. Visiting hundreds upon hundreds of people in nursing homes, hospitals, being with people as they left this world for the next life was the genesis of my interest in medicine. My first opportunity in medicine was serving in the old Crittenden Memorial Hospital Emergency Department. The nurses, laboratory and x-ray technicians, paramedics doctors, and patients taught me valuable lessons and how to deal with the pressure of a medical crisis.
Teaching phlebotomy and other medical classes at ASU Mid-South for five years and now on-line classes is an honor. I learn more from my students than they learn from me.
Many students began the phlebotomy class with a healthy fear of needles and of hurting others. I learned that the students who were hesitant, unsure, and lacked the self-confidence to inserting a needle in someone’s vein at the beginning of the semester almost-always made the best “stickers” at the end of the semester. Students who are overly confident at the beginning of the semester usually do not make good “stickers.” Over confidence kills the need and desire to learn and improve.
Without fail, our conversations in class would enter the private lives of students – the same issues I dealt with as a pastor were the same issues my students dealt with. Many of my students have gone on to become nurses and other healthcare professionals – the greatest satisfaction for me is to know that in some small way I helped others achieve their dreams.
My current role in a busy medical clinic is no different than the trucking business, pastoring or teaching. It is all about people who have problems who need me to listen and help them.
I find it interesting that Jesus asked over three hundred questions (recorded in the four Gospels). Jesus knew the answers to the questions. So why did Jesus ask the questions? Jesus asked questions of His disciples and students for various reasons but, mostly Jesus asked questions to create conversation, to engage others and to cause people to think.
For Jesus it was always about accomplishing His mission on earth and about people. This is true for each of us – to accomplish the mission that God has set before us and remember it is all always about people.
The three key principles of listening and responding with empathy, maintaining, and enhancing the self-esteem of the other person, and asking for help in solving the problem, have proven themselves their value repeatedly, they are just another form of what Jesus taught, “treat others as you would want to be treated” (Luke 6:31).
