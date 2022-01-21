At the recent Hernando Board of Alderman meeting, the idea was discussed of asking the state legislature to consider imposing a special assessment on prepared food. This assessment is commonly referred as a “Pennies for the Parks” tax.
In order to impose this special assessment the State legislature must pass a bill authorizing the city to do so. Then the city must hold a special election for the citizens to vote for or against the special assessment. Sixty percent of the
voters must vote for the special assessment.
This was attempted in the city of Hernando in 2014, but was rejected by the citizens 74.7 % to 25.3 %. I think there were several reasons that lead to this, however, now maybe the appropriate time for citizens to have the opportunity to reconsider.
The city of Hernando has found itself in a very difficult situation. All surrounding cities have made significant investments in their park and recreation facilities by way of a special assessment on prepared foods and hotels. Hernando has failed to make these investments because Hernando does not have the revenue to do without this some other revenue stream.
The citizens of Hernando expect better facilities and they deserve better facilities. I have played, worked, and now coach in the park and recreation programs in the city of Hernando. It can be better and if the people are given the chance, they will vote to make it better.
Many factors lead to the defeat of the proposal in 2014. I would like to address some of those factors. First, this special assessment would affect small business in the City of Hernando. Second, the revenue generated from the special assessment will be wasted on needless projects and raises for city employees. Third, the Park and Recreation director’s relationship with stakeholders in the community was poor and lacked trust. The community was not engaged in the process.
Fourth, the special assessment will put a burden on the taxpayers of Hernando. I cannot say if these statements were true, but I think it was perceived to be true and perception in this case maybe reality.
It is important to clear the record regarding some of the factors that were raised in 2014.
First, the tax will not negatively affect small business. The data just simply does not support that statement. If you look at the city of Grenada, they imposed the special assessment in July of 2018. Since that time, sales revenue from business are up 8%. Another example is the city of Senatobia, They imposed a special assessment in July of 2015 and have renewed it three time. Their sales revenue is up 24%. All someone has to do is look at Silo Square in Southaven, it would not be there today without the investments made by the city of Southaven in Snowden Grove.
Second, the revenue generated will be wasted on salaries and other spending. With the assistance of our state legislative delegation, we will draft the bill in manner to only allow the funds to be spend on capital projects that improve our park and recreation department. We will develop a master plan for the city with input from citizens and other stakeholders. Once this master plan is created, we will then systematically implement the plan. I think there is a lot of “low hanging fruit” that can be address relatively quickly that will demonstrate good will with
the citizens.
Third, distrust in the former Park and Recreation Department Director. I have the
upmost confidence in the new director to see this Master Plan into reality.
Fourth, the community was not engaged in the process. As the City, we intend to hold multiple public hearings on this issue. I want it to be completely transparent with the citizens and other stakeholders and get them engaged in making our city a great place to work, live, and raise a family.
Lastly, the special assessment will put a burden on the taxpayers of Hernando. I do not think anyone enjoys paying taxes or giving their money away to anyone. I come from a family with a single mother of four children. I know what is like to live on a budget and stretch a dollar.
However, government is funded by taxes. While I strongly believe in limited government. I think there is core functions of government. I feel even more strongly that there are not many more important ways to spend taxpayer’s money on providing our children a safe, secure, desirable place to play and enjoy their childhood. The median household income in the city of Hernando according to the most recent data is $79,195.
According to Business Insider, the average household in Mississippi spends just under $2,000 a year on dining out. Therefore, if the average household were to dinning out each time in Hernando, their increase tax due to the special assessment would be just under $40 a year.
One very important detail to remember, is that if you dine out in Southaven, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Senatobia, Grenada, Tunica, Biloxi, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Gautier, Brandon, Jackson, Pearl, Oxford, Tupelo or just about any other city in the State of Mississippi you are investing in that City’s Park and Recreation Department.
In conclusion, I think the solution to this problem is commonsense. We should give the citizens of Hernando the opportunity to vote for or against a special assessment to improve our park and recreation department. This choice is simple. We either keep the status quo and listen to our friends in other cities tease us about our soccer fields or baseball parks or we work to make a
change that will have generational impact. I am ready to get to work.
Chad Wicker is an alderman for Ward 4 in the city of Hernando and also the director for the DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility Director. He can be contacted at chad@chadwickerms.com.
