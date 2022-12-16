The rock group Boston said it best in their famous song “Peace of Mind”, “Now everybody's got advice they just keep on givin' Doesn't mean too much to me, Lots of people out to make-believe they're livin'
Can't decide who they should be, I understand about indecision, But I don't care if I get behind, People livin' in competition, All I want is to have my peace of mind” (From the album Peace of Mind, 1977).
Are you looking for peace of mind?
I very much enjoy my work in a medical clinic. I especially enjoy the great team members on staff and the patients I meet. Part of my job is to test blood samples for infection, disease, and medication levels. The wait time for tests results ranges from a few minutes to more than six days for more complicated tests. During this waiting time, one’s peace of mind is stretched, tried and anxiety is increased.
It is undeniable that there is no peace in our world. The wars and rumors of war, the elections, Covid19, crime, the growing racial and economic divide, the bickering between politicians, and the list goes on and on. All I want is to have my peace of mind.
I wonder, what would happen if we became peacemakers? Jesus said, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God” (Matthew 5:9). Jesus did not say blessed are those who seek peace, He said, “Blessed are the peacemakers…”
Are you a peacemaker? How can one become a peacemaker? How can one bring peace to another? God’s Word is the foundation to be a peacemaker.
Be humble. Jesus said, “You are the salt of the earth, but if the salt has become tasteless… It is no longer good for anything…” (Matthew 5:13). Christians should be humble.
Love people. Jesus said, “… You shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:39). Perhaps this is the most difficult command Jesus gives to His followers. Who wants to love someone who is unlovable, hateful, lazy, vindictive, or abhorrent? Jesus loved all these people and He loves you too! To love people is to be like Christ.
Do you desire peace and to be a peacemaker? Here are a few principles from God’s Word.
Listen to people. “But everyone must be quick to hear, slow to speak and slow to anger” (James 1:19). More times than not, people just want someone to listen and not be told how to “fix” their situation.
Offer wisdom, not what you know. “But the wisdom from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, reasonable, full of mercy and good fruits, unwavering, without hypocrisy” (James 3:17). Does what you say meet these expectations? If not, why say it?
Do not discourage others. “Let no unwholesome word come out of your mouth, but that which is good for building up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen” (Ephesians 4:29).
Do not encourage someone to seek revenge. “Never take your own revenge, beloved, but leave room for the wrath of God, for it is written, Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord” (Romans 12:19).
Be careful when the conversation takes a detour into gossiping. Do not gossip or participate in gossip (never repeat what you know). “Those who consider themselves religious and yet do not keep a tight rein on their tongues deceive themselves, and their religion is worthless” (James 1:26). “A gossip betrays a confidence; so, avoid anyone who talks too much” (Proverbs 20:19). Even though you may never gossip – allowing it to continue in your presence is the same as participating in gossiping. Stop the gossip by objecting to it or defending the person who is the focus of the gossip.
Do not pass judgement on the one you are listening to. Remember, Jesus said that by the “…by your standard of measure, it ill be measured to you” (Matthew7:2). If you judge someone harshly, you will be judged harshly. If you judge someone with compassion, you will be judged with compassion.
Jesus said, “Blessed are the peacemakers…” if you want peace in your life, be a peacemaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.