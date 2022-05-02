Illegal immigrants making their way onto American soil is not a new phenomenon, but the number of crossings, where they are going, and the lawlessness resulting from Joe Biden’s lack of border security is.
By dismantling President Trump’s robust and protective border policy, the Biden administration has opened the whole of America to increased threats on multiple fronts and put American families in the path of killer drugs and human trafficking.
And his administration isn’t finished yet.
Just last month, he pressed to end Title 42, a Trump-era policy that allowed Border Patrol agents to immediately deport 1.7 million illegal aliens with communicable diseases, including COVID, over the last few years. Removing the last remaining piece of Trump’s border policy would have further cleared the path for unfiltered and unvetted immigrants who are pouring into America like never before.
In March alone, 221,000 migrants raided our border, marking the worst month in Department of Homeland Security history. And no one can quantify how many of those migrants carried with them illicit drugs or a criminal history.
During 2021, for example, 23 individuals on the terror watch list were captured on the border – and those were only the ones we caught.
These illegal immigrants aren’t staying in what we consider the “border states”, either. They’re spreading throughout the country, traveling on the dime of the U.S. taxpayer and Mississippi is one of the listed destinations.
Last July, over the course of just three days, more than 90 illegal immigrants were transported to the Natchez bus station and released by ICE under the direction of President Biden. This nightmare scenario is turning every state into a border state – and the crisis is only getting worse.
Last month, 1,024 pounds of fentanyl and 9,583 pounds of methamphetamine was seized on the southern border. Much more made it through undetected. These drugs are killing American citizens. Between October 2020 and October 2021, more than 105,000 Americans overdosed, a record high. Two thirds of these deaths were due to fentanyl alone.
Mississippi is not immune.
According to the Mississippi Department of Health, deaths involving fentanyl climbed from 139 in 2019 to 313 in 2020. Overall drug overdoses exceeded 580.
The Biden administration has shown they are uninterested in protecting our families from the dangers of an open border, upholding law, or preserving order. So, it is imperative we take that role on ourselves with a zero-tolerance approach at the local level.
For me, and sheriffs across the country, the bottom line really is the safety of the American people and the trust they place in those they vote into office. We must send a message to Washington that our
communities will not become sanctuaries for illicit activity, and to achieve those ends, we must work hand in hand with ICE, Border Patrol, and local agencies to find, report and remove illegal immigrants.
A Trump-appointed, federal judge in Louisiana has temporarily blocked President Biden’s Title 42 elimination plan, but the issue is far from settled. Title 42 is important, but it alone has not – and will not – properly protect our families from the invasion on our southern border. It is going to take resuming the construction of the wall and reinstating Trump’s immigration policies.
Until that happens and the federal government assumes its proper role, the responsibility will continue to fall on the shoulders of local law enforcement and sheriffs nationwide.
Michael Lee currently serves as Board of Supervisors president and District 5 Supervisor. He is a candidate for DeSoto County Sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.