At the age of sixty-two, I have lived most of my life. Whatever time I have left it is a blessing from God.
However, I have been disappointed with certain aspects of my life and choices I have made. Have you ever been disappointed in your life? It is natural and human to be disappointed. But there are things we can do to overcome our disappointment.
Being older brings a unique and very different perspective on being disappointed. Joseph, Moses, Caleb, and king David, all found in the Old Testament of the Holy Bible are good examples of people who have overcome their disappointment.
One of my favorite people in the Bible is Caleb.
Caleb’s life story is found in the books of Exodus, Deuteronomy, and Joshua. Caleb was one of the men in Moses’ inner circle of leaders. He was one of the original twelve spies sent by Moses into the Promised Land (Israel) to explore.
Caleb said, “I was forty years old when Moses the servant of the Lord sent me from Kadesh-barnea to spy out the land, and I brought word back to him as it was in my heart. Nevertheless my brethren who went up with me made the heart of the people melt with fear; but I followed the Lord my God fully. So Moses swore on that day, saying, ‘Surely the land on which your foot has walked will be an inheritance to you and to your children forever, because you have followed the Lord my God fully” (Joshua 14:7-9).
Twelve spies were sent to explore the Promised Land. Ten spies returned to report that giant people lived there and the Israelites could not overcome them. Two spies, Caleb and Joshua returned with positive reports stating there is nothing there that the Israelites could not overcome to live in the Promised Land. Moses and the people chose to believe the ten negative reports instead of the two positive reports.
Caleb continued his impassioned speech, “Now behold, the Lord has let me live, just as He spoke, these forty-five years, from the time that the Lord spoke this word to Moses, when Israel walked in the wilderness; and now behold, I am eighty-five years old today. I am still as strong today as I was in the day Moses sent me; as my strength was then, so my strength is now, for war and for going out and coming in. Now then, give me this hill country about which the Lord spoke on that day, for you heard on that day that Anakim (another powerful people group) were there, with great fortified cities; perhaps the Lord will be with me, and I will drive them out as the Lord has spoken” (Joshua 14:10-12).
For forty-five years Caleb never lost his faith. He was one of two people who out lived an entire generation of people who did not obey God’s instructions to immediately move into the Promised Land. Caleb witnessed family and friends die, but he kept his faith and trust in God. I have no doubt Caleb had some difficult days trying to understand the circumstances he was a part of for forty-five years.
We seldom understand God, His plans, purposes, and methods, we can only believe that “He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him (Hebrews 11:6). Caleb pursued God no matter the cost.
There was a time in my life, serving as a pastor, that I conducted almost two hundred funerals in five years. Then, I thought a pastor was to respond when called upon, families in grief needed me. Now, I realize that conducting so many funerals was not good for me personally. My faith and relationships suffered. I became old and disappointed with myself, others, and God.
My faith in God survived but I am different. The Bible does not give us any information about the forty-five years that Caleb lived, but it is obvious by his statement that he overcame his disappointment and was determined to go and live in his Promised Land.
At the end of Caleb’s statement we read, “So Joshua blessed him and gave Hebron to Caleb the son of Jephunneh for an inheritance of Caleb… because he followed the Lord God of Israel fully” (Joshua 14:14).
Caleb finished his life well. He was old and had his share of disappointment in life, but he overcame and walked into his Promised Land. I want to be like Caleb!
Are you old and disappointed? You are not alone. Next week, we will look at another example and begin to learn how we can overcome our disappointment and become more like Caleb and others who overcame their disappointments.
