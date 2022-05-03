I do not know how old she was, but I do know how she felt about the events in her life.
Her name was Naomi. She was a wife, mother, mother in-law and looking forward to being a grandmother.
“Naomi” in the original Hebrew language from which it came, meant “Pleasant.” Naomi was pleasant many years until her life unraveled and through her tears said, “God has dealt very bitterly with me” (Ruth 1:20).
First, Naomi’s husband died. Then Naomi’s two sons died. Angered by the deaths of her family members and desperate now to find food, shelter and to live, Naomi returned to her ancestral home.
In her own words, Naomi tells us how she sees herself and her life. Naomi said she was too old to remarry and have children (1:12). The deaths of her husband and two sons were unbearable saying her loss was “harder for me than for you…” (1:13). Lastly, her experiences had left her a bitter woman and she changed her name from Naomi to Mara (bitter).
Was she depressed? Without a doubt Naomi was depressed and made the mistake many make who endure traumatic events or live with depression. Naomi believed her loss was greater than the loss of others. Elijah made the same mistake as Naomi.
Elijah, one of the well-known prophets of old experienced the same feelings but through different events. Immediately after a great victory, Elijah was threatened by queen Jezebel and immediately ran away from his trouble. But we all know that our troubles always follow us.
Elijah ended up in a cave and the conversation between himself and God is preserved for our benefit. After a time of eating and rest, God confronted Elijah and asked, “What are you doing here, Elijah?” Elijah replied, “I have been very zealous for the Lord, the God of hosts; for the sons of Israel have forsaken Your covenant, torn down Your alters and killed Your prophets with the sword. And I alone am left; and they seek my life, to take it away” (1 Kings 19:12-14).
When we experience traumatic events and deal with depression or other major issues of life, our human tendency is to think and believe that we are the only one to experience these difficulties. The problem is that our problem(s) become so big that we cannot see the truth. The truth is you (we) are not the only ones to deal with traumatic events, depression, and other disasters. We become so overwhelmed that out mind and emotions fool us, confusing us, making it almost impossible to think clearly.
As a pastor, I served many folks in the crises of life, death, divorce, illness, financial and family issues. One of the more interesting things I learned at the death of a loved one and for the next five to ten days after the funeral, people have consistently shared the same sentiments, “Pastor Clayton, I don’t know who was at the funeral, don’t know what was said, or how I got through those terrible days...”
In short, it is like our mind, emotions, and life enters a heavy fog and we move slowly, sometimes haltingly through life. I learned that God insulates us in such a way that we get through each day and it all seems a terrible blur. The healing process is very long, complicated, and confusing. Yes, there is always a scar to remind us of the terrible pain one has endured.
But the problem remains the same, when we are walking through the valley of the shadow of death, separated, sick, stressed, and disheartened, we fall into the trap of self-pity, believing we are the “only one” who is experiencing traumatic events.
Naomi, hurting from the death of her family did not recognize or speak of the loss and pain her daughter’s in-laws were experiencing. Naomi’s loss of her husband and two sons was overwhelming and I could never understand her feelings or the feelings anyone would have in this situation but discounting the pain others experience was not helpful or right.
Naomi serves as an example of someone old and disappointed, but redemption soon came to her life. Redemption came to Elijah. Redemption is coming to your life too!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.