The education of our children is a shared responsibility that should extend beyond the school days and into the evenings, mornings, and summer months. To be clear, everyone has a role to play in ensuring that we meet all of our student’s needs.
As a youngster growing up in Mississippi, my parents, older siblings, neighbors, and teachers all helped me to receive an effective and well-rounded education. My formal education included learning to read and write, understanding my history, and completing various math calculations. However, my sociocultural rearing involved learning important values from not only my parents, but Annie Brown who lived next door, my New Hope Baptist Church youth leadership department, and Erma Young who was in education for years who always checked on me at church. I can also remember growing up in a small, three-room house with no running water. In this house, I learned, through example, that hard work was and should be part of everyday life. We tended to chickens and hogs, pulled water from the well to drink, cleaned out our outhouse daily, and boiled water to take baths. Yes, I’m what people consider “country”; however, I am indeed grateful. I’m pretty sure that type of upbringing, to our digitally connected students, parents, and community members, may seem rather archaic. But the contemporary lesson that comes from that experience posits that our children can and will be successful if each of us gets connected - teaching beyond the classroom.
At Brown Missionary Baptist Church, we support our children and young adults through various programming capabilities beyond Children’s Church or Youth and Young Adult Church. In fact, we continue the ministry of OUTREACH to our students once they go off to college. Furthermore, we’ve opened a charter school and partnered with both public and charter schools, nonprofit organizations and other collaboratives focused on education. Most notably, we have a program whereas our senior citizens go to Georgian Hills Elementary School each week to tutor and mentor. Not only has the program been credited for increasing test scores and reading levels, but the seniors (and students alike) appreciate the opportunity to be around and support each other. Obviously, they have many life lessons to share beyond the books.
Imagine what we could accomplish for our community if we considered poor academic scores “our problem” instead of “their problem.” What if we took ownership of the young people in our neighborhood instead of blaming poor behavior on the parents and schools?
We now live in a society where crime is commonplace; prison space is expanding while schools and parks are closing. Teachers are leaving the classroom due to increased demands and decreased funding. However, we can turn this situation around and create a better future not only for the young people, but for ourselves and for generations to come. FACT: We will all be older someday. What if the people who will take care of us tomorrow are the ones we neglect to educate today?
If you’re unsure where to start, join us by visiting brownbaptist.org/serve. We look forward to working alongside you for a tomorrow we all deserve.
