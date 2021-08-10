Over 300 times the phrase “Father” or “my Father” is used in the letters of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John in the Bible. Jesus used these expressions as He spoke about His Father, God.
In John 17 we read; “Father, the hour has come; glorify Your Son, that the Son may glorify You…” with these words Jesus begins his prayer asking the Father in Heaven to “glorify” His Son prior to His crucifixion.
In Romans 8:15 we read; “For you have not received a spirit of slavery leading to fear again, but you have received a spirit of adoption as sons by which we cry out, "Abba! Father!"
Galatians 4:6 states; “Because you are sons, God has sent forth the Spirit of His Son into our hearts, crying, "Abba! Father!" Because of what Christ accomplished on the Cross you and I may call out to Jesus and His Father is our Father. “Abba” carries a more personal and deep heart-felt reverence as a trusted authority.
My earthly father is a man I love and admire. I love my father because he is a living example of a man who is humble, kind, generous, hardworking, funny, honorable, and always striving to improve himself and he lives his life to serve and benefit others.
My earthly father is ninety years full of experience and continues to teach me. The last time I visited with my father he shared a few recollections of his mother.
My father experienced a very difficult childhood as part of a large family, living through the Great Depression. His mother died when he was only seven years old. While he was sharing his memories, he began to weep. As my father wiped his eyes, he said; “I don’t understand why I get so emotional talking about this.”
The older I get I’ve noticed the more sensitive I become and the easier tears flow. Weeping is not a weakness, rather it is a great outpouring of emotion, honor, respect and often it is the acknowledgment of a great loss or the release of a heavy burden.
Jesus wept too. While He was in the Garden praying, He wept. While He was being beaten, He wept. While He was on the Cross He wept.
Jesus wept over his friend Lazarus dying. (John 11:35) The writer of the letter to the Hebrews states Jesus sympathizes with our weaknesses and understands the temptations we face because He dealt with these things too.
My earthly father is a man I respect and admire. My heavenly Father is one I can trust even though I do not understand all the circumstances and events surrounding my life – this is the substance of faith.
I am thankful my heavenly Father sent His Son to pay the penalty for sin that I could not pay. Because of Christ, I am made right and am reconciled with God. Because of my earthly Father’s example of living for others I am encouraged and determined to do the same. I am thankful for my father’s.
