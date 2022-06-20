Dear Editor:
As a retired high school counselor for over twenty years, I have something to add to the “answer” regarding the mass shootings. First, I agree that we must have officers in the schools for students who cannot be controlled in the usual ways by the teachers and the administration, and I applaud the expansion of the Crisis Center as covered by this paper recently.
However, there are two steps missing: the classroom teacher and the school counselor. Before a potentially dangerous student (potentially dangerous adult) reaches the administration, the classroom teacher should be trained to be aware that a certain student could reach an “out-of-control” stage in which he could harm others or himself.
At that stage, if there is not already a discipline issue, the student could be sent to the counselor who has been trained to ask the right questions in order to ascertain the level of potential harm the student could do at present or in the future.
So, yes, as the governor of Texas noted, there is a mental-health issue in these situations; however, each of the shooters was probably showing signs when he was in school that he was headed toward disaster and should have been dealt with at that level.
Colleges should be prepared to train future teachers and counselors for this situation; the school boards should continue the training with sessions conducted by psychologists, trained police and crisis counselors. Finally, potential out-of-control students must be removed from the school—not to be sent home where they can “stew” and possibly return to the school armed, but sent to a crisis center or treatment center where their mental health can be assessed and treated.
As a former classroom teacher, I realize that they are already overwhelmed with classroom responsibilities. However, no one sees students more than they do; therefore, they should be trained to be the first line of defense in this national crisis. I urge the counties, the colleges, and the state of Mississippi to be the leaders in implementing this important step.
Jan Knight
Retired DeSoto County educator
