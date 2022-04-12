We each are misunderstood from time to time in our lives. There are many reasons for people to be misunderstood. One reason is that there is little or no relationship between the people.
I have found that the best way to understand and build a relationship with someone is to set aside my views, and opinions to better understand the other person as an individual. As the saying goes, “Seek first to understand then to be understood.”
The Bible is misunderstood by many people and some who claim to know the Bible often misuse and wrongly apply the principles and lessons taught by Jesus. I once heard someone say, “that it is easier to make the Bible fit ones’ life than to make ones’ life fit the Bible.”
Originally, the Bible was written in three primary languages: Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek. The Bible you have in your church, in your house or on your phone have all been translated from these three languages.
The first translation was the Old Testament in the Hebrew language and translated into the Greek language known as the Septuagint Bible. “Septuagint” meaning seventy, because seventy scholars translated it. Since I do not know Hebrew or Greek, I am glad to have the English language translation of the Holy Bible from the original Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek.
God’s Word speaks to every issue in the human experience. The Bible is a history, mystery, poetical, scientific, theological, and practical self-help book. The Bible has more intriguing scenes of life than Hollywood can dream up. If Hollywood would ever make movies and stay true to the Bible, they would all be money-makers.
The Bible speaks to the issues of being human. It deals with racism, sexism, justice, mercy, money, crime and punishment, forgiveness, leadership and so many other issues – whatever the problem is, the Bible can guide you through the trial.
The Bible also reveals the dark side of the human heart. The treachery, deception, murderous and harlotry of the human heart. Why? Because all through these human stories the love and forgiveness of God is revealed. God said, “The heart is more deceitful than all else and is desperately sick; Who can understand it? I, the Lord, search the heart, I test the mind, even to give to each man according to his ways, according to the results of his deeds” (Jeremiah 17:9-10).
Knowing this about us, God still wants us – with all our faults, failures, and misery. Through all our failures (I have many) God forgives, restores, and renews our lives.
People who misunderstand the Bible because they want to misunderstand. People do not know the truth because they do not want to know the truth. The one verse that is so abused, misused, and misunderstood is “Do not judge so that you will not be judged” (Matthew 7:1).
The Bible makes it clear that you and I cannot know what is in another person’s heart or their motivation, but we keep judging others by their actions but we judge ourselves by our intentions. When we fail to take time to understand others, we set ourselves and the other person up to fail.
Are you misunderstood? Do you not understand others? What can you do to understand others?
