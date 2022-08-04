When a person who is young makes a mistake, most people express a measure of grace about the situation and person by saying, “mistakes of youth” and the infamous, “that boy just was not thinking!” But when a person who is older makes a mistake, we often toss out the measure of grace by saying “how foolish – he should’ve known better!”
Individuals make mistakes, it is part of the human experience. Nations make mistakes too.
Our American nation is making several mistakes and I doubt there is any possibility of returning away from the destruction our nation is headed to. The course is set, the brakes are off and reason has left us.
Our mistakes?
Spending money like there is not a tomorrow and we do not have to pay it back.
The indoctrination of our students with everything but reading, writing and arithmetic. We should be teaching students how to think, not what to think. Freedom demands an educated populace, not a self-absorbed culture.
The current administration has effectively dissolved our southern border allowing an untold number of illegal aliens into our nation. Nations unable or unwilling to control its borders have always fallen.
Legalizing hard-core drugs, allowing criminals back on the street without bail and our progressive practices freeing career criminals. Liberal politicians, judges and district attorneys are endangering the public with their careless and pro-criminal practices.
The greatest mistake our nation is making is moving away from God.
The Bible and history holds many examples of nations that have risen to their zenith of power and influence and then fallen into oblivion only to be remembered in books.
Richard F. Ames sums up a short list of examples in his article, Rise and Fall of Nations, “The Babylonian Empire ruled the Middle East, and the armies of Nebuchadnezzar were unstoppable. The Roman Empire lasted for 500 years, before falling to the Vandals and the Heruli. World War II saw the blitzkrieg expansion of the Third Reich across Europe and North Africa. Hitler's ambitions included conquest of the Soviet Union, but he failed, and Allied armies pummeled mighty Germany into a rubble heap. Can any nation or empire long endure? Can the U.S. last much longer as a superpower?”
The list of once great and influential nations is considerable with the United States soon to join the list.
Jesus warned us, “Be on guard, so that your hearts will not be weighted down with dissipation and drunkenness and the worries of life, and that day will not come on you suddenly like a trap; for it will come upon all those who dwell on the face of all the earth. But keep on the alert at all times, praying that you may have strength to escape all these things that are about to take place, and to stand before the Son of Man” (Luke 21:34-36).
Making mistakes is an inescapable part of the human experience. Recovering from mistakes is often extremely difficult. Will you help others recover from mistakes? Can we recover from our mistakes?
