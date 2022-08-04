Failure is defined in one dictionary as; “The condition or fact of being insufficient or falling short.” Mistake is defined as; “An error or fault resulting from defective judgment, deficient knowledge, or carelessness.”
Failures and mistakes are an inescapable experience in the human life. No one escapes making mistakes.
Many times, I have written that the people listed in the letter of Hebrews (the Holy Bible) chapter eleven are the “heroes” of faith. Chapter eleven mentions many people by name and others are listed only by their experiences. Each person listed made their mistakes – some would say these people were failures. However, when God’s grace and mercy entered their lives, each person became an example to learn study.
King Solomon is not mentioned in Hebrews chapter eleven. Solomon was the third king of ancient Israel. He was the son of Israel’s second king, David.
Solomon ruled Israel for 40 years and is referred to as the “wisest man in human history.” This wisdom was a gift from God in response to Solomon’s prayer and request to rule wisely (1 Kings 3:6-13). In His response to Solomon’s request for wisdom God placed a caveat with the wisdom and riches given to Solomon, “… I have done according to your words. Behold, I have given you a wise and discerning heart, so that there has been no one like you before you, nor shall one like you arise after you. I have also given you what you have not asked, both riches and honor, so that there will not be any among the kings like you all your days. If you walk in My ways, keeping My statues and commandments, as your father David walked, then I will prolong your days” (1 Kings 3:12-14).
King Solomon received what he asked of God and much more! But choices were made, his focus changed, he got sidetracked and fed what existed in his heart. What was the downfall of Solomon? It was the same for him as it is for each one of us, “But each one is tempted when he is carried away and enticed by his own lust” (James 1:14).
Other leaders recognized Solomon for his wealth and wisdom. Leaders from nations near and far came to honor and see for themselves what they heard about Solomon’s wisdom.
The Queen of Sheba (ruler of Ethiopia) was one such visitor. The queen was beautiful, wealthy, and powerful. The queen peppered king Solomon with questions and problems – he answered each question and solved each problem. Her departing comments to king Solomon were, “… I did not believe the reports, until I came and y eyes had seen it. And behold, the half was not told me. You exceed in wisdom and prosperity the report which I heard” (1 Kings 10:7). After the exchanging of gifts to each other, the queen returned to her home (2 Chronicles 8:1-9:12).
Solomon accomplished great things during his reign. He wrote over three thousand proverbs and more than 1,000 songs (1 Kings 4:32). He authored the books of Ecclesiastes, the Song of Solomon (an explicit description of love between a husband and wife), several chapters in the book of Psalms and rebuilt Solomon’s Temple on Mount Moriah, implemented peace treaties and trading agreements which kept Israel safe and prosperous during his rule.
Solomon had everything he asked for, needed, or wanted. God placed His stamp of approval on Solomon as a person and as a leader and gave to him riches, fame, and honor beyond our understanding. But like every other human, Solomon’s heart had yet to reveal something else he dealt with.
Solomon started well. But starting well is no guarantee one will finish well. Solomon was no different than so many who came before him. Do you know someone who started well but crashed hard in life? Do you believe you could never “crash and burn” like others? If you think this you are already on a course to disaster. The Bible states, “Pride comes before a fall” (Proverbs 16:18).
What was the mistake Solomon made in his life? The Bible states, “Solomon did what was evil in the sight of the Lord, and did not follow the Lord fully, as David his father had done” (1 Kings 11:6).
Solomon turned away from God because of the influences he allowed in his life. Is there something or someone turning you away from God? Are you following God fully?
The problem with Solomon was his pride and arrogance. It is what brings down anyone who supposes they cannot be turned away or brought down. Are you turning towards or away from God?
